This is what Carlos Slim’s ‘HAUNTED’ mansion looks like in New York (PHOTOS)

The business tycoon, one of the richest men on the planet and owner of multiple properties not only in Mexico but in different parts of the world, Charles Slim, seems not so different from mere mortals, as it is said that the businessman made the decision to leave a luxurious Mansion located on the very Fifth Avenue of New York, in the United States, because there was a strong paranormal activity in it.

Just as you read it! Apparently, Charles Slim abandoned his Mansion in New York because it was haunted.

This is what the Mansion HAUNTED by Charles Slim in New York

According to a video on TikTok shared by the user ‘@carlos_name’, the property known under the name ‘Benjamin N. Duke House’, was abandoned by the 81-year-old businessman, due to the strange events that occurred in she lived.

“One night the butler heard loud noises and when he went down he saw the carpet, which covered the entire floor, rolled up and his furniture destroyed,” says the TikTok user about some of the paranormal experiences that were experienced in the luxurious property.

The Mansion It was built between 1899 and 1901 in a classical academic Paris architectural style, and acquired by Charles Slim in 2010, at which time he was the richest person in the world, in the amount of 44 million dollars. The property has five floors, eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and a total of 25 rooms, including living room, kitchen, dining room and hall. In addition, it has an elevator to move through the different levels and decorative gold accessories.

In an interview for CNBC, the tycoon declared that he would use it to stay in it when he was in New York. In 2015, Charles Slim He put it up for sale for $80 million, almost double what it cost him.

The Benjamin N. Duke House became one of the most expensive properties in New York and so far it is unknown if there is anyone interested in buying it.

It is rumored that one of the reasons why Charles Slim abandoned his luxurious Mansion It was the strange events that were recorded inside and that lack a logical explanation.

Although this information has not been confirmed by the employer, what is certain is that the Mansion It is uninhabited at the moment, unfurnished and with the windows covered with wood to prevent its interiors from being seen. In addition to under surveillance by a 24 hour patrol.