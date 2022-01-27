Those who receive independent financing in Cuba could spend up to ten years in jail

The Cuban regime could have another repressive legal tool in April for send to jail, for up to ten years, those who receive funds or finance what the authorities consider “activities against the State and its constitutional order”.

It is an article that It was not contemplated in the current law and corresponds to Chapter V, entitled “Other acts against the security of the State”.

Article 143 of the draft of the new Penal Codewhich the Supreme People’s Court published on its website, establishes that: “Whoever, by himself or on behalf of non-governmental organizations, international institutions, associative forms or any natural or legal person of the country or of a foreign Statesupports, encourages, finances, provides, receives or has in its possession funds, material or financial resources, with the purpose of financing activities against the State and its constitutional orderincurs sentence of deprivation of liberty from four to ten years“.

If approved the new penal codethe regime would have another resource to imprison activists, independent journalists and other dissenting voiceswhom he constantly disqualifies using the argument of foreign financing.

“Philanthropy and financing organizations and individuals who intend to carry out legal work is not considered a crime in most of the world. On the contrary, the application to public or private, national or foreign funds is a very common way of supporting activities as diverse as the promotion of human rights or scientific research. What there is a lot of consensus about is the need and appropriateness of prohibiting foreign financing of political parties and terrorist organizations.“, pointed out the Cuban lawyer Eloy Viera Cañive in an article in the independent magazine The touch.

“Is It is unlikely that anyone can maintain that the Communist Party of Cuba maintains its entire structure and influence only with the contributions of its affiliates.. It is a fact that some of the organizations of the officially named ‘socialist civil society’ also use public funds and external financing to sustain their work,” he added.

Financing has been the justification used by the regime and its defenders to stigmatize and repress legitimate exercises of basic human rights such as freedom of expression or freedom of association.

For Viera Cañive, the proposed article 143 of the future Penal Code “makes it clear that the Cuban power does not care where the money comes from. What matters to him is whether or not they consider the activity financed as an attack on the State and its constitutional order.”

The new legal tool uses generic terms that deepen the legal uncertainty and that would allow the authorities to consider as financing even the simplest show of support.

“The proposed new offense uses general verbs such as ‘support’, ‘finance’, ‘foster’ and ‘provide’ to determine the responsibility of the financier. At the same time, it considers anyone who receives or possesses funds or material or financial resources,” said Viera Cañive.

The use of these general terms It will enable the Cuban authorities to include in this criminal modality all forms of financing that they consider annoying to their interests, including the most insignificant.

If he article 143 of the preliminary draft is incorporated into the future Penal Code, one of its most obvious targets will be independent journalismprioritized objective of the repressive machinery of the regime.

Cuban independent journalists are routinely harassed by State Security and classified by the authorities as “mercenaries”. However, they have not been charged with crimes related to the exercise of their work, except in cases in which they have been accused of usurpation of functions (the regime only recognizes the ability to act as journalists to employees of the state press). .

To imprison independent journalists in recent months, the authorities have used common crimes such as resistance or public disorder.

The Cuban draft emulates laws dictated by allied regimes such as that of Nicaragua, which has armed of legal mechanisms to control non-governmental organizations and any natural or legal person that receives money in Nicaragua, directly or indirectly, from other governments or foreign associations. It has also been drowning out numerous critical digital media.