Tigres winks at Luis Suárez thanks to Diente López

The club tigers took advantage of the Nicolas Lopez summons to the selection of Uruguay in this FIFA date, to launch a nod to the Atlético de Madrid striker: Luis Suárez, who by the way, completes the contract with the mattresses in the next summer.

Felines took advantage of their social networks to post a photograph where both players appear training with the selective charrúa, which was accompanied by the following text: “Last night I had a dream. And what did you dream?, can be read in the tweet of the royals.

The publication was widely accepted by fans of tigers, because in a matter of hours the postcard exceeded 3 thousand likes.

The tooth lopez was summoned to the Uruguay national team for the strategist, diego alonso, who will make his debut at the head of the team in a series of Crucial duels for the charrúas, who aspire to stay in the fight for a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The duels you will have to face Uruguay in this FIFA date are Thursday before Paraguay and next Tuesday before Venezuela; In these meetings, Diente López could debut with the senior selective of his country, after this has not happened so far.

