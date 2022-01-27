Tigres winks at Luis Suárez thanks to Diente López

Admin 19 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 22 Views

Mexico City /

The club tigers took advantage of the Nicolas Lopez summons to the selection of Uruguay in this FIFA date, to launch a nod to the Atlético de Madrid striker: Luis Suárez, who by the way, completes the contract with the mattresses in the next summer.

Felines took advantage of their social networks to post a photograph where both players appear training with the selective charrúa, which was accompanied by the following text: “Last night I had a dream. And what did you dream?, can be read in the tweet of the royals.

The publication was widely accepted by fans of tigers, because in a matter of hours the postcard exceeded 3 thousand likes.

The tooth lopez was summoned to the Uruguay national team for the strategist, diego alonso, who will make his debut at the head of the team in a series of Crucial duels for the charrúas, who aspire to stay in the fight for a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The duels you will have to face Uruguay in this FIFA date are Thursday before Paraguay and next Tuesday before Venezuela; In these meetings, Diente López could debut with the senior selective of his country, after this has not happened so far.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Canada arrived armored in Honduras for tomorrow’s game in the Concacaf Octagonal

San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Under strict security measures, the Canadian National Team arrived in San …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved