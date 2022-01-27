Tim Cook was harassed by a woman who claimed to be his wife, went to his house, sent him photos of weapons and demanded $500 million

Apple CEO Tim Cook (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Manzana requested a restraining order against a woman who allegedly harassed the CEO of the tech giant, Tim CookI know showed up at your house at least twice and you sent threatening photos of guns and bulletsaccording to court documents.

Cook first learned of his 45-year-old stalker, identified as Julia Lee Choi, in the fall of 2020, according to court documents from the Santa Clara, California, court. Around October and November, supposedly tweeted that she was Cook’s wife and claimed that the Apple CEO was the father of her twin children.

Choi also allegedly drove across the US from McLeanVirginia, to Cook’s home in Palo AltoCalifornia, which he visited at least twice on Oct. 22, 2021, according to the documents.

She allegedly demanded to speak to Cook and was turned away by security, but returned minutes later.

Local police officers responded to the search call and The woman was detained as she tried to flee the scene. According to court documents, she was driving a Porsche Macan with an expired driver’s license and told local police officers who confronted her that “It could get violent.”

Officers searched the vehicle but found no weapons.

One of the images sent by Tim Cook’s stalker (Santa Barbara Court)

Choi also allegedly sent Cook emails that they accused the CEO of Apple of “abusing” her.

“I have to take mental medicine because of you”says an email from November 2, 2020.

The next day, the same Gmail account sent him a photo of a gun, according to the documents.

my new weapon”, it reads, followed by gun and sunglasses emojis. “I will never return it at this time before shooting!”

Two minutes later, Cook received a picture of a box of bullets.

The next day, received a picture of a loaded gunalong with the message: “I warned you and told you to stop trying to kill me. You made me buy this instead of going for a [árbol] of Christmas. I will NEVER forget to forgive you.”

Other emails include sexual Innuendos, and the sender repeatedly refers to Cook as her “husband.”

According to Apple, the woman emailed Cook approximately 200 times.

last month also he demanded $500 million in cash to “forget and forgive all.”

“Given the erratic, threatening, and strange behavior [de Choi]including your direct contact with Apple’s executive team, Apple’s CEO, and Apple’s corporate and security teams, All Apple employees should be protected by this restraining order.”says one of the documents.

In another document, an Apple security officer assigned to Cook wrote that Choi had sent his boss a barrage of threats and told Palo Alto police that she “could be violent” after sending the CEO multiple warnings to “will vacate his residence.”

“I am very concerned that my physical safety, along with the safety of the Apple CEO, the other members of the Apple security team, and Apple employees in general, are being compromised by [Choi]”José Berrera, Apple’s global security specialist, wrote in the petition.

General view of Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino (REUTERS / Carlos Barria / file)

The documents also include screenshots of a Twitter account with the name of Julia Lee Cook which has the face of the CEO of Apple as the main image.

In other tweets, he misidentifies the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichaias “Sandra Pichia” and affirms that he tried to hurt her “several times”.

Apple’s request also included business presentations in which Choi allegedly attempted to register bogus corporationsincluding at least one with a lewd name that listed Cook as an agent.

An Apple spokesman said the company had nothing to add beyond the details of court filings.

Tim Cookwhich celebrated its tenth anniversary at the helm of the American giant in 2021, He received $98.73 million in salary, bonuses and stock last year.

Manzana enjoy radiant health on wall streetwhere at the beginning of the year broke the $3 trillion barrier market capitalization, something unprecedented in the history of the New York Stock Exchange.

Keep reading:

The controversial criticism of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, to the Google operating system

What was the incredible number that Warren Buffet earned in one day thanks to Apple exceeding USD 3 trillion in market value