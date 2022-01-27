Trends that will mark aesthetic medicine in 2022

Aesthetic Medicine: Over the past decade, the demand for aesthetic treatments has continued to grow as non-invasive treatments increase in popularity.

As treatments and technology have evolved to provide options for less invasive or non-invasive treatments. Now more people than ever are opting for these procedures.

Aesthetic medicine: Only in the last two or three years has there been a massive increase in these procedures

In 2022, non-invasive aesthetic procedures will continue to increase in popularity.

With more people spending time on video calls, taking selfies and meeting more people applying anti-aging treatments. Men and women of all ages take more notice of their outward appearance.

Whether it shows or not, they want to make some changes!

In the past, plastic surgery was known to be very popular. Not only was it expensive, the recovery time was much longer.

Going under the knife could bring several days or even weeks of downtime to recover. Not everyone is willing to make that kind of sacrifice.

With more non-invasive procedures, downtime in some cases is minimal, if not none! Some procedures can be done during your lunch hour or on the way home from work.

When it comes to non-invasive aesthetic trends in 2021, some of the best aesthetic treatments were Botox, lip fillers. As well as body sculpting, skin tightening, facial medical procedures such as microneedling, and many others.

Despite a small drop in demand in 2021 due to lockdowns during the pandemic, the industry is seeing huge pent-up demand. Both invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures will continue to increase in popularity in 2022

PREDICTIONS IN AESTHETIC PROCEDURES FOR 2022

Ultrasound-guided injection of fillers. It is a pioneering method that uses ultrasound when infiltrations with botulinum toxin or fillers are performed, providing greater safety and precision to the treatment. Genetic diagnostic kit for the prevention of long-term filler rejection effects. Another of the trends that will mark 2022 is the possibility of using rapid tests that detect possible intolerances, in the medium and long term, to filler products. Although the safety of fillers is increasing, since it is not an autologous product, there is the possibility of some rejection, something that is avoided thanks to these tests. Widespread use of CO2 laser in eyelid surgery and in the rejuvenation of facial wrinkles. The third trend that we will see in 2022 is the boom in the use of lasers both in surgeries, such as blepharolaser, and in rejuvenation treatments. Attending laser surgeries decreases recovery time and associated complications. In addition, using the incisional head with the resurfacing head makes the treatments more complete.

