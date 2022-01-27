TV channel, streaming and minute by minute

LIVE | Ecuador faces Brazil in Quito in search of starting to seal the qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Find out what time and how to watch LIVE and ONLINE the match for day 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers.

TODAY | At the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, Ecuador wants to take another step towards world from qatar 2022 and receive to Brazil for matchday 15 of the playoffs Conmebol. The game will be broadcast IN ALIVE Y ON-LINE for Ecuador through The Soccer Channel Y ECDF Youtube, while it can be followed IN DIRECT from Brazil by SporTV Y network Balloon.

The Tri He became one of the main protagonists of the South American event and consolidated himself in the fight to qualify for the next World Cup. In this scenario, the cast directed by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro will seek to begin to seal the ticket and continue on the path of victory after having defeated Chile 2-0, which allowed them to consolidate themselves in third position in the table, with 23 points.

The greenyellow, for his part, became another of the main entertainers of the competition and, consequently, he got the ticket to the World Cup in advance. In its last presentation, the group commanded by Tite, which will not be available to Neymar Due to the fact that he is recovering from an injury, he tied 0-0 with Argentina and confirmed himself as the only leader, with 35 units.

The last time both teams met on the pitch was on June 27, when they drew 1-1, at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium, for the last date of Group B of the 2021 Copa América. that occasion, Eder Militao inaugurated the result in favor of Brazil, while Angel Mena marked for Ecuador and decreed equality.

Formation of Ecuador against Brazil

Alexander Dominguez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata; Enner Valencia and Michael Estrada. SD: Gustavo Alfaro.

Training of Brazil against Ecuador

Allison; Emerson, Éder Militão, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Junior. DT: Tite.

Ecuador vs. Brazil: when and where to watch the match for the Conmebol Qualifiers?

The match Ecuador vs. Brazil will take place TODAY, Thursday January 27, for matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The match will take place at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito.

Schedule and TV by country

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. The Soccer Channel Y ECDF YouTube

Brazil: 6:00 p.m. SporTV and Rede Globo

Argentina: 6:00 p.m. TyC Sports Y TyC Sports Play

chili: 6:00 p.m. RedGoal, TNT Sports HD Y TNT Sports Stadium

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m. Tigo Sports

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. GolTV

bolivia: 5:00 p.m. TV dimensions, Tigo Sports Y Tigo Sports App

Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. TLT Play

Colombia: 4:00 p.m. TV snail Y Snail Play

Peru: 4:00 p.m. Movistar Sports

Mexico: 3:00 p.m. SKY Sports

U.S: 1:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET for fuboTV

Ecuador’s last match in the Qualifiers

In his last appearance at the tournament, which took place on November 16, defeated 2-0 to Chile.

Brazil’s last match in the Qualifiers

Brazil played its last match in the tournament on November 16, when tied 0-0 with Argentina.

