UdeC joins ARI of Switzerland to advance regenerative medicine

The regenerative medicine advances to go further in the frontiers of the unthinkable to improve the quality of life of people and from the University of Concepcion (UdeC) a bridge is built to contribute to this field for Chile and the world.

The challenge is in the hands of academics from the Faculty of Biological Sciences (FCB) that are part of Tissue Engineering Research and Development Laboratory. Inaugurated at the beginning of 2021 and to create links with the Bioengineering career, open a line of research in tissue engineering and strengthen collaboration in advanced therapy issues, the research and development (R&D) unit has been articulated in search of its consolidation, with milestones that look to an auspicious future.

Alliance and consolidation

It is that, recently, the team $20 million was awarded from the competition for the Promotion of International Linkage for Regional Research Institutions of the National Research and Development Agency (Anid) which will allow you to create a International Consortium with the AO Research Laboratory Research Institute (ARI) of the AO Foundation in Davos (Switzerland), of global prestige in the field of musculoskeletal study and especially for the invention of osteosynthesis plates and screws to repair bone fractures.

The doctor George Toledo, director of the Physiopathology Department of the FCB and researcher responsible for the project, highlights that the R&D Laboratory is a great support for undergraduate and graduate students, hence the certainty of the scope of the impact of generating the consortium with the world-renowned entity to strengthen training and projects, specifying that “there are 3 doctoral students planning developments with lines of tissue engineering, above all, of the doctorate in Molecular Biotechnology”. And he states that “the aspiration is, once the Consortium is established, to be able to apply for projects at an international level and for the line of research to be expanded and sustained over time to achieve its own development”.

The origin of the international alliance lies in the fact that with a view to consolidating the Tissue Engineering R&D Laboratory, its members, such as Dr. Toledo, decided to channel efforts into strengthen the line of studies in orthopedics and the musculoskeletal apparatus of the Faculty, for which collaboration was sought with an international entity with more experience in the area. After contacting the doctors Jacek Wychowaniec and Matteo D’Este of ARI and add to the project Dr. John Paul Acevedo of the University of the Andes, outstanding for their experience in the field of tissue engineering, the creation of an International Consortium applied for the Anid contest.

Regenerative medicine UdeC

Regenerative medicine deals with replacing or regenerating human cells, tissues or organs to restore or restore their normal function, stimulating the body’s own repair mechanisms and including the alternative of growing tissues or organs in a laboratory and implanting them in the body. Advances, increasingly avant-garde, have resulted in improvements and even previously impossible cures for different injuries, with a great impact on people’s health.

In that context, The FCB is working on developing a cellular scaffolding prototype for personalized bone reconstruction as part of the doctoral thesis in Molecular Biology of Francisco Verdugo. Is a 3D printing bio-ink made from regenerative material and in this regard he emphasizes that “implants today are mainly made of non-resorbable materials, such as titanium” and that “This biomaterial is regenerative, which means that as it is reabsorbed, the body generates new tissue thanks to its cellular scaffolding action.”

It is projected that at the end of 2022 the prototype will be brought to ARI in Switzerland to use its equipment. On this, it is highlighted that the AO Foundation has the capabilities to jump from a prototype to a marketable product, either through studies in vitro and in vivo or facilities for testing and certification. If the capabilities of the FCB are added, a favorable system for the development of research and applied science products is envisaged.