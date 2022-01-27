United States-El Salvador: Selection recognizes Lower.com stadium at -9 degrees °C

There are only a few hours left before El Salvador plays the qualifying match against the United States under extreme conditions. The team reconnoitred at Lower.com Field and wrapped up their week of preparation for the key matchup at the Octagonal.

Under -9 degrees and a wind chill of -12, the team concluded a complicated preparation. El Salvador will try to overcome tomorrow and take a result that on paper seems complicated.

The novelties in practice were Isaac Portillo and Damian Alguera. The casualties of the final call were Ronald Rodríguez, Marvin Monterroza and Christian Martínez.

While Eriq Zavaleta trained normally and could be in the game tomorrow night.