United States-El Salvador: Selection recognizes Lower.com stadium at -9 degrees °C

Admin 35 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

There are only a few hours left before El Salvador plays the qualifying match against the United States under extreme conditions. The team reconnoitred at Lower.com Field and wrapped up their week of preparation for the key matchup at the Octagonal.

THIS WAS THE RECOGNITION OF EL SALVADOR COURT




Under -9 degrees and a wind chill of -12, the team concluded a complicated preparation. El Salvador will try to overcome tomorrow and take a result that on paper seems complicated.

The novelties in practice were Isaac Portillo and Damian Alguera. The casualties of the final call were Ronald Rodríguez, Marvin Monterroza and Christian Martínez.

While Eriq Zavaleta trained normally and could be in the game tomorrow night.

Tags:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“No” from Atlético to…

Atlético de Madrid once again tightens the rope on the possible arrival of Álvaro Morata …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved