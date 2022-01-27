University paper at home of Inter Miami FC

University of Sports suffered his first international friendly match in Florida, against Inter-Miami, under heavy rain and accompanied by his unconditional fans. The Peruvian painting, which looked completely rusty and lacking in friction, He fell with little resistance against a team that, without having much hierarchy, was immensely superior for almost the entire match.

Universitario took possession of the ball in the first half, and, although they tried patiently, they could not reach the local box area with any danger. Luis Urruti was, by far, the most incisive footballer of the creams, but he was little accompanied for an erratic Joao Villamarin and a midfield with very little offensive volume.

The defense, on the other hand, was not solid at all. In fact, Inter generated a couple of dangerous chances before scoring the first goal, courtesy of Nelson Cabanillas who, instead of clearing a strong center from the left, put it in his own door. Shortly before the end of the first half, Ian Fray took advantage of another defensive deconcentration and, after a good personal move, defined in the area to put the second.

In the second half, Universitario lost control of the ball and ended up being crushed by a vastly superior rival. Despite the fact that Inter changed almost all of their starters, including Gonzalo Higuaín, who played at half throttle, they dominated the match with pleasure and ridiculed a cream team that clearly lacked filming and, of course, many of its starters.

At 53′, Neville, from the left, hit an unstoppable left-footed shot that slipped into the corner of goalkeeper Romero, who could do nothing. Already under a heavy rain, the ‘U’ completely lost control of the meeting. At 72 ‘, Sailor put the fourth to seal a win that has left Universitario portrayed, a team that has lost its coach and still has everything to do.