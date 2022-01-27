University vs. Inter de Miami LIVE: cream fans are present at the DRV PNK Stadium to cheer on the team | friendly | Peruvian Soccer | League 1 | VIDEO | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

University of Sports will have a tough test this Wednesday against the Inter-Miami in Florida. The cream team will seek to demonstrate what it is ready for this season against the MLS team whose main reference will be Gonzalo Higuaín, a former soccer player for the Argentine National Team.

The fans of the ‘U’ could not miss a team match, therefore, they approached the facilities of the DRV PNK Stadium to encourage those led by Edgardo Adinolfi. The banners and the songs warm up the atmosphere of the previous one.

An important group of Ate’s supporters positioned themselves in the north grandstand of the Florida sports venue and is waiting for the team.

University vs. Inter Miami: the preview

Universitario de Deportes arrives strongly at this match, after the friendlies it played against teams from League 1, the last duel being against Sport Boys, which it won 4-1 with a brace from Ángel Cayetano. The objective of the team is to be able to be at the top to go in search of the national title, as well as fight for qualification for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

For its part, Inter Miami is also in the preparation stage, since the MLS starts on February 26. The American club will receive the cream delegation with many of its figures, including Gonzalo Higuaín, Leonardo Campana, Gregore, among others.

Unfortunately, for this commitment, as well as for the rest of the season, the creams will not be able to count on Gregorio Pérez, due to his departure from the club, due to medical issues. Despite this, the group has remained united and ready to continue with the instructions left by the Uruguayan DT, with a view to the challenges of this year.

