Up to 36 inches of snow await in some areas of New York: major storm since Friday night in several states of the country

A winter storm announced for the tri-state area and New England from tomorrow night Friday could leave up to 36 inches near Islip, Long IslandNY), according to the latest predictions of AccuWeatheralthough it is more likely that a snowfall between 12 and 18 inches.

The hardest-hit areas are expected to stretch from central and eastern Long Island to New England, experts warned. It is likely that more places in the south, including the New York City, receive “moderate to heavy snow” from 6 to 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Similar snow totals are forecast in several northeastern states: Boston and Worcester (Massachusetts), Providence (Rhode Island), Hartford and Groton (Connecticut), Portsmouth and Manchester (New Hampshire), and Portland and Bangor (Maine). More southern cities, such as Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC, they will probably see only a few inches of snow.

“It’s going to be a storm that will intensify and produce a lot of wind, raising concerns about snow, power outages and blizzards in some areas,” predicted Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist for AccuWeather.

A winter storm warning is now in effect from Friday night to the end of Saturday for parts of northeastern New Jersey, southern Connecticut, and southeastern New York. Gusts of up to 45 mph could make travel difficult even before snow packs.

“But predictions are still vague, according to forecasters, and any changes in the storm, either closer to the coast or further out into the ocean, could have massive effects on snowfall. A 50-mile shift to the west could double snowfall totals from New York City to Maryland, though forecasters said Thursday that such an increase appears unlikely. DailyNews.

Weather updates can be found here and on the weather portal. National Weather Service (NWS-NY. More details here about the New York and Jersey counties forecast.