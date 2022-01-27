Upcoming Dominicans With a Chance of First Appearing on the Cooperstown Ballot

With the entrance of David Ortiz to the Hall of Fame, the Dominican Republic awaits who its next immortals could be

Dominican Republic has reached four exalted to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame with the inclusion of David Ortiz in the class of 2022. Yet for a country that has produced more than 800 major leaguers, the question will always be who’s coming next.

In accordance with the regulations of the Cooperstown Hall of Fameto be eligible, a player needs to have played ten seasons in Big leagues and at least five years must have passed since the last time he was on a team roster.

According to this, a total of eight Dominicans would be entering the ballot in the next two years. These new ones would join Alex Rodriguez (second year) and Manny Ramirez (7th year), the only two who will repeat on next year’s ballot.

It is important to note that these Dominicans will only appear on the ballot for the next few years if they meet both criteria established above, that is, if any of them manages to join an MLB team before the next voting ballot is made official, he will not feature in the years listed and will have to wait five more years after his last season of play.

2023: JHONNY PERALTA, ERICK AYBAR, UBALDO JIMÉNEZ and JOAQUÍN BENOIT

To begin with, several of these players had good careers and compiled decent statistics throughout their careers, but the reality is that their candidacies are weak, so it is unlikely that any of them will remain on the ballot for long. .

Peralta he played for 15 seasons between both teams. He hit at least 20 home runs in five seasons and at least 70 RBIs in eight. He capped his career with 202 homers and 873 RBIs, winning a championship. american league in 2012 with Detroit.

On your side, Aybar he played for 12 years in MLB, spending most of his time as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, with whom he played for ten seasons. He compiled a .271 batting average, along with a .685 OPS, driving in 473 runs, scoring on 643 opportunities and stealing 155 bases. he won an award Gold Glove and received an invitation to Stars game.

Ubaldo Jimenez had a solid starting career for several years, receiving votes for the award Cy Young of the National League in 2010, for which he finished third. He is the only player in the history of Colorado Rockies with a game without hits or runs and one of the seven Dominicans who have achieved the feat. After 12 years in MLB He finished with a 4.34 ERA and 1,720 strikeouts in 1,870 innings pitched.

Joaquin Benoit was a 16-season Major League reliever who finished his career with a 3.83 ERA, 1,958 strikeouts, and 437 walks in 1,068.2 innings of work. Unfortunately for him, what he is most remembered for is giving up a huge bases-loaded home run to David Ortiz on the American League Championship Series 2013, but his work in MLB it was productive.

2024: ADRIAN BELTRÉ, JOSÉ REYES, JOSÉ BAUTISTA and BARTOLO COLÓN

In 2024, four names will join the candidates who would have the opportunity to be immortalized. Of all of them, Adrian Beltre It is the one with the most real chances of achieving immortality, however, this is a far superior group, in terms of performance, to that of 2023.

Beltre He played with four teams for 21 seasons. He was elected four times to the Stars game and won five golden gloves. He concluded his career with 477 home runs, 636 doubles and 1,701 RBIs, over 2,759 games, a figure that places him in second place in history with the most games as a third base player, only behind Brooks-Robinson.

Jose Reyes played for 16 seasons in the Big leagues, also militating with four squads. He was leader of the National League on triples four times, on stolen bases three more times and on hits once, which propelled him to win a silver bat in 2006 as a shortstop. Right now he ranks 33rd on the all-time stolen base list with 517.

Joseph Baptist He was elected six times Stars game and culminated twice as home run leader of the american league. He spent fifteen seasons in the MLB, driving in 100 runs or more four times and scoring the same number of runs in four seasons. During his career, he accumulated 344 home runs and 1,032 bases on balls received, a department that he led twice, while he was among the top 10 in voting for the award of Most valuable Player on four occasions.

Bartolo Colon played for 21 seasons in MLB. He reached 20 wins in two seasons and 15 wins in nine. He was chosen as the award winner Cy Young of the american league in 2005 and four times a Star Games. Additionally, he is the Latino pitcher with the most wins in the history of MLB, culminating his career with a record of 247 wins and 188 losses. He managed to pitch at least 200 innings in eight seasons and racked up 2,535 strikeouts.