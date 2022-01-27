Videos | This is how Álvaro Jiménez plays, possible reinforcement of Club América

Even if Santiago Baths and company have had problems getting their right-wing attacking reinforcement, some journalistic versions announce Alvaro Jimenez as the next addition to the America club, a player who would arrive to play in the area that Santiago Solari So much does he need to cover with a footballer who is a winger naturally. Jimenez would come from Cadiz of LaLiga from Spain, where he has not shone either, lacking opportunities and for the same reason, minutes. However, this chance to wear the shirt Cream blue it could mean his rise as a professional in football.

Naturally, and as happens with all the reinforcements that arrive at an important institution like the America club, you have doubts about the technical capacity that Alvaro Jimenez can contribute to the team, because although it is known that he plays as a right or left winger in chaos if necessary, there is not as much information about his style, so below is a video showing the skills of Alvaro, the possible new signing of the Eagles.

The playing style of Álvaro Jiménez, a right winger who could join Club América

In the video you can see that the one formed in the Real Madrid He uses not only his speed, but also his physical ability to withstand the shock against his opponents and maintain the vertical to attack with the controlled ball, or arriving as a passing option. In any case, it will be up to him to see him debut with the shirt Cream blue that Jimenez really show what you’re in for MX League, especially in the America where by the way, it is already the second reinforcement that arrives from the Old continent in this transfer market, being the previous one Jorge Mere of the Bundesliga.

Although the Spaniard apparently does not have the necessary numbers to be a starter in one of the largest institutions in the Mexican Soccer, it also does not have enough internal competition to believe that it will have to work very hard to be aligned by Santiago Solari.