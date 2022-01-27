Viral | The story of the boy who showed off his imitation J Balvin shoes and achieved a great gesture from the singer | TikTok | Colombia | viral video | nnda | nnni | STORIES

A detail that is not forgotten. Children often look forward to Christmas gifts and even more so when they asked for something quite special. Once in their hands, the gratitude is immense, especially when they are aware that their parents made a great effort to give them to them. This is the story of a boy who received Air Jordan 1 sneakers launched by Colombian singer J Balvin in 2020 with Nike, but for financial reasons they were ‘pirate’. He proudly showed off his new sneakers on TikTok; however, the attacks rained down on him for recording himself with an imitation and not the originals. The video turned viral in social networks and reached the interpreter of ‘What else then?’ who had a great gesture with him, defending him from ridicule for the authenticity of his footwear.

It all started on January 22 when a recording made by the little boy was published from the xxxbrunocion account on the social network, who was happy to finally be able to show off the creation of his greatest idol.

“I don’t care that my shoes are pirated, for those who told me they were pirated in the previous video. I like them a lot, because it was a Christmas present from my mom, so they won’t hurt me.”said the minor.

Attacks on TikTok on a boy with imitation J Balvin sneakers

What was intended to be a tender video of a boy who was proud of his gift and of his mother’s love, who for financial reasons could not afford some original Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Colors and Vibrations that were sold for up to a thousand dollars in resale after the stock ran out in 2020, ended in an unnecessary attack on the minor.

When users of TikTok They noticed in a first video that the little boy’s shoes were not original, they launched various criticisms on the platform, to the point that the account had to be closed.

J Balvin wearing the Jordan Air 1 Retro sneakers he wore in the Super Bowl with Bad Bunny (Photo: J Balvin’s Instagram)

J Balvin’s reaction to the viral video

The video whose protagonist has not been identified because he is a minor became so viral that it reached J Balvin. The Colombian singer used his own account to send him a message and highlight his big heart and his thanks to his mother for the gift.

“The tennis shoes will come to you. More people like you. Thank you for being so grateful to your family and those who love you.”says the artist in his video of TikTok where the narration of the child is heard in the background.

J Balvin he was moved by the boy’s proud response to those who criticized his imitation sneakers and congratulated him. At the moment it is not known if he has already received them, but surely a new video with his original sneakers will go viral.

J Balvin’s expensive sneakers

For Christmas 2020, singer J Balvin surprised his followers by announcing the official launch of his own Air Jordan 1 with Nike, after wearing the colorful shoes at the Super Bowl show with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The model consisted of various colors (orange, yellow, green, blue, red, black, white) and neon shades. The success was such that they sold out within minutes of going on sale.

J Balvin’s viral video for the boy who wore his imitation Jordan Air sneakers

