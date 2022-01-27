Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, January 27

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will take the time now that you need to distract yourself. Household chores, the routine of daily living will lead you to make decisions that you have had in mind for a long time. You will surprise many with your change in attitude towards life. You will no longer lose patience as before. Lucky numbers: 19, 48, 44.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Put a stop to a sentimental relationship that from the beginning showed signs of having problems. Even if you feel disappointed at the moment, it won’t take long for you to recover and believe in love again. The person who deserves to be with you and you with her, will soon come into your life. Lucky numbers: 49, 12, 32.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

It is time to face anything with the truth and you will feel emotionally released from a huge burden. Spend more quality time with your loved ones. Be honest with your partner. Don’t go around hiding truths that will only create further estrangement. Lucky numbers: 16, 4, 30.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Someone close to you is not being honest with you and is taking advantage of your good heart. Do some research as far as that person is concerned. The stars advise you at this time to retire for a while from helping others tirelessly. Lucky numbers: 7, 36, 2.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

What is related to work or profession enters a period of stagnation. You will let everyone know your discontent, but at the same time you will be filled with energy to change this situation. It is time to carry out new things and go after what fills you with personal satisfaction. Lucky numbers: 18, 29, 15.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

This will be a very busy one whether you like it or not. Get organized early so that you can successfully face all the activity that awaits you. Children or young people will play a very important role in your life. You will bring information, guidance to them. Lucky numbers: 20, 15, 5.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You have many plans in mind right now, which tells you that you must organize yourself to be able to carry them out. Work and pleasure are mixed, so it is very possible that you will be presented with a trip abroad in which you will be able to study new business or job opportunities. Lucky numbers: 29, 8, 21.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Surprisingly, you recover from any economic problem that may be affecting you. After a time of working hard being faithful to your goals, to your purposes, now you enjoy your achievements. It is necessary, however, that you organize yourself and avoid all kinds of excess. Lucky numbers: 11, 40, 31.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You take things slowly. You have your mind fixed on someone you recently met. Do not focus all your energy on that person as it could become an obsession for you. Diversify your interests. If you already have a partner, you may now be in the position to demand more of it. Lucky numbers: 2, 12, 3.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will now enjoy greater peace of mind as you will feel in control of your life. Having distanced yourself from the company of toxic people in time has been your best strategy to protect yourself from their negative vibrations. You will take very jealous care of your intimate, personal life. Lucky numbers: 6, 50, 14.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Everything now turns rosy when it comes to love. If you have a partner, they will be much more loving and understanding. Communication between your co-workers as well as with your family or loved ones will be very good. Take the opportunity to resolve any conflict between loved ones. Lucky numbers: 33, 12, 7.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Money flows easily to you. Luck is on your side but you also have to add that you have worked hard to get to where you are now. A trip, whether by sea, sky or land, is on the agenda for you. You will discover new horizons and you will surely have a great time. Lucky numbers: 32, 1, 46.