Wanted Responsible for Puncturing Police Vehicle Tires Outside NYPD Precinct in Mourning – NBC New York

What you should know The New York City Police 32nd Precinct, currently mourning the two officers shot to death last week, is now looking for a tire cutter as well.

Three warrant vehicles parked near the precinct house suffered tire cuts around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a senior NYPD official told our sister network News 4 New York.

A car and a van marked NYPD had its driver’s side rear tires slashed, while a Darien, CT police department van had its passenger’s side rear tire slashed.

NEW YORK — The New York City Police 32nd Precinct, currently mourning the two officers shot to death last week, is now looking for a tire cutter as well.

Three warrant vehicles parked near the precinct house suffered tire cuts around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a senior NYPD official told our sister network News 4 New York.

A car and a van marked NYPD had its driver’s side rear tires slashed, while a Darien, CT police department van had its passenger’s side rear tire slashed.

Police were still searching for a suspect as of Wednesday night.

32nd Precinct officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot last Friday night during a so-called domestic disturbance just down the street from the station. Rivera died that night; Mora died on Tuesday.

There has been a steady stream of first responders from across the region visiting the compound ever since to pay their respects.