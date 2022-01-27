Wanted Responsible for Puncturing Police Vehicle Tires Outside NYPD Precinct in Mourning – NBC New York

Admin 47 mins ago News Leave a comment 19 Views

What you should know

  • The New York City Police 32nd Precinct, currently mourning the two officers shot to death last week, is now looking for a tire cutter as well.
  • Three warrant vehicles parked near the precinct house suffered tire cuts around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a senior NYPD official told our sister network News 4 New York.
  • A car and a van marked NYPD had its driver’s side rear tires slashed, while a Darien, CT police department van had its passenger’s side rear tire slashed.

NEW YORK — The New York City Police 32nd Precinct, currently mourning the two officers shot to death last week, is now looking for a tire cutter as well.

Three warrant vehicles parked near the precinct house suffered tire cuts around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a senior NYPD official told our sister network News 4 New York.

A car and a van marked NYPD had its driver’s side rear tires slashed, while a Darien, CT police department van had its passenger’s side rear tire slashed.

Police were still searching for a suspect as of Wednesday night.

32nd Precinct officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot last Friday night during a so-called domestic disturbance just down the street from the station. Rivera died that night; Mora died on Tuesday.

There has been a steady stream of first responders from across the region visiting the compound ever since to pay their respects.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

They propose to install security barriers in the New York subway | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript we were going to have less accumulatedworking to bring youlatest forecast. forthat you …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved