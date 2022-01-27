What can Vizquel and Manny expect now?

Vizquel originally had the better of the two Cleveland players. And if it were only for his defense, the Venezuelan would have been chosen easily in his first year on the ballot. He won Gold Gloves in each of the seasons between 1993 and 2001 and then picked up two more in 2005 and 2006 with the Giants, for a total of 11 in his career. He tops the fielding percentage lead among shortstops at .985 and completed the most double plays by a shortstop in major league history, 1,734. Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is second with 1,590 over a 19-year career.