What does Toni Costa think of his girlfriend’s surgeries

The supposed new girlfriend from Tony Costa, Evelyn Beltrana few days ago he confessed – through a shared video – that a surgery in the area of ​​your breasts. Immediately, the networks exploded with thousands of comments. Everyone wants to know what the Spanish dancer thinks.

Toni Costa: Far from Adamari López and close to Evelyn Beltrán

The new and supposed girlfriend from Tony Costa It has given a lot to talk about in recent months. Essentially, because the relationship they maintain is never confirmed.

This is the Mexican influencer Evelyn Beltranmuch better known asthe bichota”. So far, for more speculations that fly over, nothing official has been confirmed. However, somehow, both make it clear that they have some kind of romance.

Meanwhile, it should be remembered that last year, Tony Costa Y Adamari Lopez They ended their relationship after almost 10 years. Undoubtedly, this news impacted all Internet users, especially because many rumors arose stating a infidelity from the Spanish to the Puerto Rican.

It was a break that definitely benefited both celebrities, but, above all, the host and actress Adamari López. It is evident that, after the separation from her, she had an impressive physical change and now she sports an incredible figure that she has achieved based on a lot of effort and dedication.

Now, who does not get the look of all his movements in social networks, is the new girlfriend from Tony Costa.

Toni Costa and his girlfriend’s surgery

Evelyn Beltran He shared a recording through his stories on Instagram and from there he confessed that a surgery. Apparently, the Mexican influencer previously operated on her breast area.

In said publication, he showed the moment when he visited his surgeon at a Clinic located in Miami, Florida. In the message, she confirmed the surgery that had already been performed on his breasts and said that now intends to go back to touch up justifying said decision.

“Visiting my favorite place and my check up with the best surgeon” to which he added: “After a year I had my breasts reduced after my pregnancy.”

The comments did not wait, but the most desired by Internet users was to know what did Toni Costa think of that revelation, since very few people imagined that the Mexican had an operation on that part of her body.

At the moment, no reaction from the dancer has been declared. Not a like and much less a comment, as he has done on other occasions. However, it is believed that Toni Costa would not have a negative opinion on the matter. On the contrary, he is a lover of aesthetics and good taste, but he will surely tell you this in private.

So far, neither the influencer nor the dancer have revealed their courtship to the media and they do this -according to close versions- in order to avoid any criticism from Internet users who support Adamari Lopez.

Do you think he will be encouraged to give his opinion publicly?