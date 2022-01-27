What happened to the life of Norma Elizondo from Pasión de Gavilanes in the last 19 years

There is almost nothing left for fans of Passion of Hawks can meet their favorite characters on television again. The date chosen by Telemundo for the big premiere of the sequel to the successful production that was released in 2003 on the screen of Snail Channel It is February 14. Written by Julio Jiménez, it combines drama, romance and comedy and tells the story of love and hate between the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters.

The entire original leading cast will be present: Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Michel Brown, Natasha Klauss and Juan Alfonso Baptista. They are joined by new actors such as Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo. In addition, others who participated in the first season, such as Zharick León, Kristina Lilley, Carmenza González and Tatiana Jauregui, will also captivate in front of the cameras.

Passion of Hawks

According to Marcos Santana, president of the American TV network owned by Comcast through NBCUniversal, “Audiences will be able to enjoy a contemporary version of this iconic story of love, betrayal and intrigue, and meet a new generation of characters who will undoubtedly awaken the same passions that lived two decades ago with the original story”.

In social networks there is great expectation for the launch and since the production of the soap opera they do not stop sharing content from the strip. This is how, in the last hours, in the official account of Instagram from Passion of Hawks they uploaded a video in which Norm Elizondo (danna garcia) told what happened to his life in recent years.

Sitting in front of the camera, the woman stated: “I have been very close to my family, dedicated to taking care of the farm. Not a single detail can be neglected! The most important thing in my life is Juan and my three children”.