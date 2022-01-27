What happened to the life of Norma Elizondo from Pasión de Gavilanes in the last 19 years

There is almost nothing left for fans of Passion of Hawks can meet their favorite characters on television again. The date chosen by Telemundo for the big premiere of the sequel to the successful production that was released in 2003 on the screen of Snail Channel It is February 14. Written by Julio Jiménez, it combines drama, romance and comedy and tells the story of love and hate between the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters.

The entire original leading cast will be present: Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Michel Brown, Natasha Klauss and Juan Alfonso Baptista. They are joined by new actors such as Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo. In addition, others who participated in the first season, such as Zharick León, Kristina Lilley, Carmenza González and Tatiana Jauregui, will also captivate in front of the cameras.

