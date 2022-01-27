What is CR7’s house like? Georgina reveals that she missed half an hour

Midtime Editorial

One of the most recognized couples worldwide is the one made up of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, a love story that was born in Spain, when CR7 was the star of Real Madrid and she worked in a ‘Gucci’ brand store.

This is the life of Georgina Rodríguez

Since then, the Lifestyle of the Spanish took an upward course, something that she herself recognizes in the previews of the documentary that will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix titled ‘I am Georgina’ (I am Georgina).

“Ronaldo was looking for me in a $2 million Bugatti. I went from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet. I have millions of followers and I am the wife of the most followed man in the world,” she said.

Although adapting to luxuries was not easy for the woman born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, because he assures that the first time he visited the home Christian he got lost for half an hour just to come back from the kitchen.

Georgina Rodriguez dans sa series Netflix: “Il ya cinq ans, tout a changé. Je suis avec l’homme le plus suivi au monde. Je rêvais d’être avec un prince charm, et je l’ai trouvé” pic.twitter.com/3ojfP20rxH — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) January 24, 2022

“The first time I went to Cristiano’s house I got lost every time I went to the kitchen for water. Sometimes it took him half an hour to get back from the salon because he didn’t know the way. It was too big. Since she was a child she was used to living in small apartments. It took me half a year to settle in his house,” he says.

After more than five years of relationship with the Portuguese, Georgina Rodriguez do not hesitate to define Cristiano Ronaldo as his ‘prince charming’, ensuring that ‘dreams do come true’.

“When she was little, I dreamed of having a wonderful family, with building a home. I dreamed of a prince charming by my side. And now I have one, with wonderful children who give me a lot of love. And yes I can say that dreams come true“.

When is the premiere of Soy Georgina, on Netflix?

The documentary series, narrated in reality show format, opens today January 27 on Netflix.

