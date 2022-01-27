What is the new bitcoin support if the price keeps going down?

Key facts: The bitcoin price has fallen 46.4% from the all-time high two months ago.

The $30,000 level has been the starting point for bull runs of more than 100%.

The price of bitcoin has maintained a downward trend since its all-time high of November 10, 2021. Upon reaching the USD 32,000 level last Monday, the price fell by 53%, although a subsequent rally has placed the price above USD 36,000.

Examining the price evolution in the last year, a possible continuation of bitcoin’s declining trend could find new support at the $30,000 level, reached six months ago in July 2021.

As can be seen in the graph below, $30,000 represents the lowest level of bitcoin price support in the last 12 months. This critical level was reached in July 2021 and also at the beginning of that year. In both cases, $30,000 was the starting point of bull runs in which the price rose above 100%.

Over the past year, the $30,000 level has been a support level for the BTC price. Source: TradingView.

Below this support level, we find the even more critical support levels of $10,000 and $20,000, which occurred in September 2020 and December 2020, respectively.

A positive reaction to the statements of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell this Wednesday, January 26, postponing interest rate hikes to next March, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias, took the price of bitcoin to USD 39,000. At the time of writing this article, the price of bitcoin is USD 36,975, which represents a decrease of 46.4% compared to the all-time high of November 2021.

According to Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of the investment firm SkyBridge, bitcoin buyers should calm down and consider their investment for the long term. In an interview for the CNBC network, commented by CriptoNoticias, the investor maintains that investors “should take a pill” and consider the panorama of investing in bitcoin from another point of view. Short-term losses have always existed, but the real strength of bitcoin shows in the long run, assures Scaramucci.