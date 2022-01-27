What note do you have to get in the MIR to choose the most demanded specialties

Related news

This coming Saturday, January 29, 13,059 students of medicine face the most important exam of their career: the MIR. The number of candidates has been reduced this 2022 by 1,300 candidates, a trend that has been repeating itself since the previous year. This drop is 9.4%, despite the fact that the Ministry of Health increased the places by 2.5%, to the 8,188.

Also for the second consecutive year, this exam presents a unique situation due to the presence of the coronavirus. The Ministry managed by Carolina Darias has given precise and rigorous instructions: no candidate positive for Covid-19 or with compatible symptoms will be able to take the exam. Those who have not completed their isolation period or who have had close contact and who have to quarantine for not being vaccinated will not be able to do so either.

Unlike, for example, the Selectividad, the MIR does not have a cut-off mark for each specialty, although it does have one to be able to access in order to obtain a place. Thus, an applicant with a higher score will have an easier time choosing the specialty they want. Every year, the patterns tend to repeat themselves in the most demanded specialties.

120 questions

Although there is no cut-off mark for each specialty, the experience of past years allows applicants to make a rough estimate. In 2021, the most demanded specialty was that of Plastic surgery, which sold out its 41 seats on the second day. The last one was awarded to candidate 782. Said candidate obtained a final score of 85.3981. The number one, Daniel Gómez, obtained a score of 92.2766.

The second most coveted specialty was Dermatology, with 108 places available in 2021 and which also sold out on the second day. The last vacancy was given to applicant number 821. For reference, to reach this order number it is necessary to get around 120 questions right in the exam. Likewise, it should be remembered that the academic scale counts 10 percent of the total grade.

Third place on the specialties podium goes to Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, which only offered 32 seats last year. The last place was awarded on the fourth day to applicant number 2,100. Cardiology It was the fourth specialty preferred by the opponents and exhausted the allocation of its 168 places in the 2,834 applicant on the fifth day.

The fifth most demanded specialty is neurosurgery. The 45 places offered were sold out in the applicant 3,093. The sixth, Anesthesiology, was awarded with order number 3,793. Otorhinolaryngology covered the last of its 99 vacancies on 3,826 and Urology finished allocating its 120 places with the applicant 3,974.

Digestive system awarded the applicant 4,162 the last of his 172 places. The 4,186 obtained the last of the 267 squares of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology. Obstetrics and Gynecology with 271 places called, the last one was awarded to 4,309.

Where are there more vacancies?

The most demanded specialties rarely coincide with those with the most places on offer. Last year, the specialty that could welcome more doctors was Family and Community Medicine, with 2,338 vacancies. This meant two out of every 10 places offered in 2021. It was followed, far behind, by Pediatrics and Specific Areas (491 places). After these, come Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (393 vacancies), Internal Medicine (389), Psychiatry (288), Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (279), Obstetrics and Gynecology (275), Radiodiagnosis (260), General and Digestive Surgery ( 227) and Ophthalmology (202).

The places least offered last year were Intensive Care Medicine (186), Cardiology (181), Digestive System (178), Medical Oncology (144), Neurology (142), Hematology and Hemotherapy (138), Pulmonology (136), Urology ( 128), Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (123), Pathological Anatomy (122), Dermatology (112), Preventive Medicine and Public Health (107), Nephrology (106), Occupational Medicine (102) or Otorhinolaryngology (100).

Minimum Score

As we have mentioned, in the MIR there is no official cut-off mark for each specialty, but there is a minimum score to be able to pass and, therefore, choose the branch in which the applicant wants to specialize. As dictated by the Ministry of Health, this score is known the next month to the publication of the final results.

The minimum score must be equal to or greater than 35% of the arithmetic mean of top ten ratings particulars of the aforementioned financial year. The rule only takes into account the integers of the result of this operation. Those who do not obtain said score will appear in the corresponding provisional and final list of results with the mention of “Eliminated”.

