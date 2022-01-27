what time do you play and where to watch for FREE

The Tricolor asks for a ticket to the World Cup! Ecuador and Brazil they will hold a great match this Thursday, January 27 (4:00 pm Quito time) for day 15 of the South American Qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Check all the incidents and how to see the minute by minute in Libero.pe.

Ecuador vs. Brazil LIVE: minute by minute for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers This is how the 'Tri' concentrates! The Ecuadorian National Team and the good atmosphere ahead of the match against Brazil for the Qualifiers. Respect the protocols! Soccer player Djorkaeff Reasco asks fans to comply with health protocols during the match between Ecuador and Brazil. Playoffs are back! Ecuador and Brazil open this date 15 of the Conmebol Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Who will win in Quito?

Follow the match broadcast Ecuador vs. Brazil live, online and direct by the signal of El Canal del Fútbol (ECDF) or Movistar Deportes. You can also watch it via live streaming over the Internet on official social networks.

With motivation at its peak, Ecuador has an almost impossible challenge this Thursday in his hometown of Quito, to defeat the undefeated Brazil to stay at the gates Qatar World Cup.

This is how Ecuador arrives

Four dates before the conclusion of the South American qualifiers, the tricolor is third with 23 points, behind the already classified Brazil (leader with 35) and Argentina (29) and with six units of advantage over the fourth, Colombia.

The qualifier grants four places for the World Cup and the fifth the possibility of a playoff against a team from Asia.

Ecuador vs. Brazil: probable lineups

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Alan Franco, Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, Ayrton Preciado and Enner Valencia.

Brazil: Allison; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Raphinha, Coutinho, Vinicius Jr; Gabriel Jesus.

At what time do Ecuador vs. Brazil?

The Ecuador vs. Brazil will be played starting at 4:00 pm in Ecuadorian time and at 6:00 pm in the Brazilian. Check the schedule guide to see it abroad.

Peru: 4.00 pm

Colombia: 4.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4.00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 pm

Chile: 6.00 p.m.

Mexico: 6.00 p.m.

Argentina: 6.00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6.00 p.m.

Brazil: 6.00 pm

United States (Los Angeles): 1.00 pm (New York): 4.00 pm

Spain: 10.00 pm

What channel broadcasts Ecuador vs. Brazil?

The transmission of Ecuador vs. Brazil on television will be in charge of El Canal del Fútbol (ECDF), a channel that has the rights of the Ecuadorian National Team.

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Bolivia: COTAS Television

Brazil: Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Chile: TNT Sports Go, TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Sports HD

Colombia: Caracol TV, Caracol Play

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Ecuador: Soccer Channel

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

Peru: Movistar Sports Peru, Movistar Play

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

United States: Fubo Sports Network

Uruguay: VTV+

Venezuela: TLT Play

Where do Ecuador vs. play? Brazil?

The Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, located at 817 John F. Kennedy Avenue in the city of Quito, has been chosen as the venue for the match between Ecuador and Brazil for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

