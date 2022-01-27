What time is best to exercise? at morning or evening? – Em – 01/25/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The morning exercise has very different effects on metabolism than the same activity done later in the day, according to an ambitious new animal study of the effects of physical training at different times of the day. For the work, healthy laboratory mice were used that were made to run on a treadmill, and differences were recorded in the activity of molecules and genes in the body depending on the time of that physical activity, either as the first action of the morning or late afternoon.

The study revealed that many of these differences influenced fat burning and other aspects of metabolism of the animals, and which, over time, could also substantially influence their well-being or their risk of developing disease. And while it was done in rodents, its findings are likely to have relevance to any of us wondering if it’s better to do exercise before work, or if we could get the same, or even more, health benefits if we train after work.

As is known, the internal functioning of our body and of almost all living beings follows a circadian rhythm 24 hours perfectly scheduled. Recent studies in people and animals show that almost every cell in our body contains a kind of molecular clock that is synchronized with the general body timer to order most biological functions. Thanks to these internal clocks, our body temperature, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, appetite, heart rate, hormone levels, sleep, cell division, energy expenditure and many other processes increase. and decrease following patterns that are repeated throughout the day.

These body rhythms they are predictable, but they are also malleable. Research reveals that our internal clocks can recalibrate themselves based on complex signals from within and without. They respond primarily to light and dark, but are also affected by our sleeping habits and eating schedules.

The recent research suggest that the time of day we exercise also recalibrates our internal clocks. Previous studies in mice had already revealed that making them run at different times affected their body temperature, heart function and the animals’ energy expenditure during the rest of the day, and altered the activity of genes related to circadian rhythm and aging .

Results

However, results in humans have not been consistent. In a small 2019 study of men who joined an exercise program to lose weight, those who did physical activity to morning they lost more kilos than those who trained at the end of the day, even though they all followed the same training routine. But in a 2020 study, men at high risk for type 2 diabetes who started doing afternoon exercise, three times a week, developed better insulin uptake and better control of blood sugar levels than those who exercised in the morning. Those results appear to confirm similar findings from a 2019 study, where men with type 2 diabetes who exercised vigorously first thing in the morning showed unexpected and undesirable spikes in blood sugar after exercise, while the same workout performed by the afternoon improved sugar control.

However, little has been analyzed in depth about the molecular changes generated by these circadian effects and on health, and that could explain some of the discrepancies between the different investigations. Experiments that looked at the effects of physical exercise at the microscopic level, usually in mice, typically focused on a single tissue, such as blood or muscle. But scientists who study physical activity, metabolism and chronobiology suspected that the effects of the time of day you exercise would spread to many other parts of the body, with multiple and complex interactions of cells and organs.

The morning exercise contributes more to Loss of fatwhile the workouts at the end of the day would be better for control sugar in blood

in-depth study

So to conduct the new study – published this month as a cover story in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism–, an international consortium of researchers decided to try to quantify all the molecular changes related to metabolism that occur during physical exercise at different times of the day. Some of the mice used in the experiment exercised on the treadmill for an hour in the early morning, and others ran the same amount of time but in the late afternoon. A third group of mice, which functioned as a sedentary control group, had the rotation of the exercise wheel blocked and they sat still for an hour at the same times of the day.

Approximately one hour after each exercise, the researchers took samples of muscle, liver, heart, hypothalamus, white fat, brown fat, and blood from each animal, and used sophisticated equipment to identify and quantify most of the molecules related to energy use that are present in those tissues. They also checked gene activity markers related to metabolism. They then tabulated the totals between the tissues and between the various groups of mice.

Very interesting patterns emerged from the results. As mice are nocturnal animals, they wake up and become active during the night, and in the morning they go to sleep, so they have a schedule opposite to ours. For mice that exercised at the beginning of their active period—the equivalent of morning for us—the researchers recorded hundreds of molecules whose numbers increased or decreased after exercise, and those variations differed from the levels seen in mice who ran closer to bedtime or those in the sedentary control group.

Furthermore, some of those variations occurred almost identically in different parts of the body, suggesting that various organs and tissues are in fact communicating with each other. The muscles and liver of rodents, for example, shared many molecular changes when the animals ran in the morning, but less so when they ran shortly before falling asleep.

“It was quite surprising to see to what extent the exercise schedule Physical activity affected the levels and activity of so many molecules throughout the animals’ bodies,” says Juleen Zierath, professor of integrative clinical physiology at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, and executive director of the Novo Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research. Nordisk of the University of Copenhagen, who also supervised the new study.

In general, the differences in molecular profile between the morning training (of the mice) and that carried out later in the active day, showed that the mice that exercised in the morning relied more on fat than on blood sugar as fuel. The opposite occurred with the mice that exercised in the evening. If that pattern were also applicable to humans, it would imply that morning exercise contributes more to fat loss, while late-day workouts are better for blood sugar control.

But mice aren’t people, and we don’t yet know if those molecular patterns hold true for us. Dr. Zierath says that they are already working on a similar study in humans.

But even with its limitations, “this mouse study is very important,” says Dr. Lisa Chow, a professor of medicine and endocrinology at the University of Minnesota, who was not involved in the research. Chow underscores the metabolism-altering power of exercise at any time of day.

He also adds that as these data are confirmed, we will be able to organize our training schedules to obtain specific benefits for our health. Future studies are likely to tell us, for example, whether a late-night bike ride or run is better at preventing diabetes than a brisk walk or a couple of lengths of pool in the morning.

Until then, says Chow, “The best time to exercise is whenever we have the opportunity.”