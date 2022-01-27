What You Should Know About the Security Deposit When You Rent an Apartment in NY – NBC New York (47)

Moving can be a headache, especially when it comes to the security deposit. Most residential leases and rental agreements in New York require an amount, which is intended to cover damage to the premises beyond the normal wear and tear of living on the premises.

But there are clear laws about how much a landlord can charge a tenant for a security deposit.

Unlike in New Jersey, where a landlord is allowed to collect up to one and a half months rent, in New York the limit is one month for units that are subject to the City’s Rent and Rehabilitation Act or the City’s Rent Control Act. Emergency Housing Rental.

WHAT IS THE DEADLINE IN NEW YORK FOR A LANDLORD TO RETURN A SECURITY DEPOSIT?

Under New York law, within 14 days after the tenant has given the rental property to the landlord, that is, returned the keys and vacated the property.

Additionally, landlords must give advance notice before making any deductions from a security deposit.

The tenant should be aware that the landlord is not required to return the deposit before or on the day the apartment becomes vacant.

If the landlord plans to keep some or all of the deposit, the landlord must provide the reason for that decision in writing within 14 days of moving out.

If the landlord does not do this, they lose any right to keep any part of the deposit under New York law.

The 14 day return of a security deposit does not apply to rent regulated tenants.

WHAT DO I DO IF THE LANDLORD REFUSES TO RETURN MY SECURITY DEPOSIT WITHOUT A LEGITIMATE REASON?

You can file a complaint in Small Claims Court, which has the authority to award damages.

The landlord will have to testify in court if they broke state law or kept the deposit in their personal account, and the court may decide that by breaking the rules, you lose the right to keep the money.

Small Claims Court can decide a case where the landlord claims the tenant seriously damaged the apartment or owes back rent, but you can show that you left the place in good condition and paid your rent on time.

In New York, Small Claims Court is designed for simple claims without the need for an attorney, although you can bring witnesses and submit photographs and other evidence, such as copies of rent receipts, money orders, and canceled rent checks. .

WHERE IS MY SECURITY DEPOSIT?

Owners must disclose the name and address of the financial institution or bank where the security deposit is held and the amount of the deposit if the building has six or more apartments.

The landlord must keep the deposit in a separate savings account and notify you in writing of the name and address of the bank.

The owner in each rental situation can retain an administrative fee of 1% per year on the amount deposited, but the rest of the money belongs to the tenant.

Also in New York, owners of unregulated units in buildings with six or more units must pay tenants interest on the security deposit. Interest can be subtracted from the rent, paid at the end of each year, or paid at the end of the lease, depending on the tenant’s choice.

But if there are fewer than six rental units in the building, the landlord is only required to deposit the security in a separate bank account. This account does not have to pay interest.

CAN I USE MY SECURITY DEPOSIT TO PAY LAST MONTH’S RENT?

No, because the landlord will use that money or part of the sum as collateral in case the tenant has caused damage to the apartment. If you don’t pay your last month’s rent when it’s due, you risk being evicted for non-payment of rent before the lease is up.

IN WHAT SITUATION CAN THE OWNER KEEP THE FULL DEPOSIT?

Only when the tenant has caused damage to the apartment beyond normal wear and tear. The landlord can only withhold the amount necessary to repair the damage and is required to provide the tenant with an itemized list of proposed repairs as a reason for not returning the full deposit.

Tenants have the right to request repair receipts to verify that the amount is correct and to claim any unused portion of the deposit.

WHERE CAN I FIND THE NEW YORK SECURITY DEPOSIT LAW?

If you are writing a letter to a landlord and wish to cite the current rules, you can find the statutes at New York General Obligations Law Sections 7-103 to 7-108 (2020). To access the New York statutes, visit the New York State Senate website or consult the Library of Congress legal research site.

The New York Attorney General’s Office also offers a list of New York housing and rental resources here.