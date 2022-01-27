what you should know for your own good

The beginning of a good morning is announced with a cup of coffee. But how to choose the best? Soluble, ground or grain? Is it necessary to spend too much? Can consuming caffeine harm me? Here we will solve your doubts with this basic guide to buy coffee without being an expert.

one. watch your pocket

You should know that, to enjoy coffee, it is not necessary to settle for the one served by the machine in your office. And although there are brands with very high prices, the main thing will be to adjust to your possibilities without losing sight of your tastes and needs.

Investing in a coffee maker could be cheaper than buying a daily cup of coffee. Photo by Getty Images.

It is also not essential to have the best coffee maker or spend more than 70 dollars in a prestigious coffee shop. Ask yourself: how much money do I have? How much do I want to invest in each cup of coffee? How many cups will I drink a day or a week? Do I have time to prepare it?

two. Grain, ground or soluble

There are those who say that the best coffee is beans. This statement is true, since preserves its properties, flavors and aromas. Ideally, it should be ground at the time of consumption. To be honest, very few people spend that much time on their morning drink, so the ground coffee comes to the rescue.

Locate your tastes well, as well as the time and money you have. This will make it easier to choose between soluble, ground or grain. Photo by Getty Images.

A third option for those who do not have a coffee machine or are always in a hurry is instant or soluble coffee. On some occasions, this presentation is comfortable and economical; unfortunately this version does not preserve the delicious original characteristics of the coffee.

The large instant industries do use coffee beans for their production, but the quantities are minimal and, in most cases, they are of low quality. In addition, throughout the elaboration it loses its identity of aroma and flavor. This does not mean that it is harmful, it just does not taste the same.

3. understand the label

When you go to the supermarket to stock up on coffee, don’t be guided by the packaging, but by the label. Check the origin first; the flavor may vary depending on the region of production. In Latin America, the most recognized productions are Colombia with sweet flavors and Brazil with classic notes of chocolate and nuts.

Continue reading the story

Four. Go back to your geography book

Geography is important. Coffee experts assure that the best coffee productions are “high altitude”. In other words, the seedbed where it was produced is located above 1,200 meters above sea level. If you find one, it will surely have the following qualities:

1200-1400 meters: citrus flavors, notes of vanilla, chocolate and nuts.

1500 meters or morePairing: fruity, floral and spicy notes.

Experts affirm that the higher the altitude above sea level, the higher the quality of the coffee beans and the richer your experience. (Photo by MAURICIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images).

Not because it does not meet these characteristics means that it is bad, but the experts consider it as a average or classic flavor. It also depends on the tastes of each consumer. Check these references:

5. Locate the varietal or variety

On the label, locate the “varietal” section that indicates the type of coffee plant. Like other fruits, the plants that produce the coffee seed are varied and have different flavors. For coffee novices, the recommendation is to try until you find one that you like, although there are two main varieties:

Arabica coffee : from Ethiopia, with records in Asia. It has low acidity so it is light on the palate. It is recognized as a great digestive and its aroma is pronounced. Some subspecies are: Moka, Maragogype, Bourbon, Mondo Novo, Leroy, Marella, Caturay and Caturra.

Robusta coffee: native to Central Africa has a higher amount of caffeine. Its flavors are more bitter and not very aromatic. The density is firm and it is economical in the market. Plant: C. canephora.

If you need good digestion, Arabica coffee could help you. But if what you want is to wake up well in the morning, go to the Robusta. Photo by Getty Images.

6. Consider the process

The treatment that the fruits and coffee beans have are decisive and the main ones are:

Washed: the seeds are separated from the fruit and then the grains are left to ferment in water until the mucilage (thin layer that covers the seed) comes off. This method causes more acid flavors.

Natural: the fruits are put to dry without separating them from the seed. It is a delicate process that must avoid humidity and excessive fermentation. The detachment of the seed is by itself, this allows the sugars in the pulp to be transferred to the seed causing intense fruit flavors.

Honey: the seed and the pulp are separated, leaving the mucilage, to later put the grains to dry. This method produces cleaner, brighter beans with fruity and sweet flavors.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The maneuver of a woman to get rid of car thieves