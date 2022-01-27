When does Monterrey play in the Club World Cup? Debut date and time

Midtime Editorial

The start of Club World Cup 2021 is around the corner, because the competition will be held from February 3 to 12, 2022 in the United Arab Emiratesso many fans are beginning to wonder when and what time will be the debut of scratched in the fair

Monterrey matches in the Club World Cup

It should be remembered that in this edition the table of Monterey will face the Egyptian team: Al-Ahly; and if he were the winner, he would face in the Semifinals the reigning champion of the Copa Libertadores: Palm trees from Brazil.

In addition, scratched return to Club World Cup with the aim of adding games to his history in this competition, due to the fact that he accumulates ten duels, only two below Real Madridsquad that has the highest number of matches played in said tournament.

On the other hand, scratched seeks to endorse the good image he left in 2019when had a good game against Liverpoola squad that ended up taking the victory (2-1) in an agonizing way and with it the pass to the Final of the Club World Cup.

Jersey for the World Cup

It was last weekend, prior to the Day 3 match against Cruz Azul, that Rayados presented the jersey that will be used in the Club World Cup. In the clothing they wear the traditional white and blue colors, in addition to only one sponsor on the front of the shirt.

When and at what time is Rayados’ debut in the Club World Cup?

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 10:30 am (Central Mexico)

Opponent: Al Ahly

Duván Vergara, out of Rayados

Monterrey will not be able to count on the Colombian soccer player for the Mundialito or for the remainder of Clausura 2022 since suffered a torn cruciate ligament. It is estimated that Duván Vergara will be out of court for six months.