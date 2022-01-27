When, how and where to watch the game LIVE?

Know the date, schedules and TV channels to see LIVE the duel between Mexico vs. Jamaica from Independence Park for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with Alexis Vega for Chivas de Guadalajara. All the details in Flock Passion.

We are getting closer to defining the World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 where Mexico He has a foot and a half. This Thursday, January 27, the kick-off will be given to matchday 9 of this Octagonal End of the Concacaf in which those led by Gerardo Martino will seek victory against Jamaica.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

Those of the ‘Tata’ are obliged to go for the three points after the fall against Canada on the previous date. Today, Mexico is located in the third position of the Octagonal Final with 14 units and he would have secured his ticket to the World Cup event that will be played in the months of November and December of this year.

On the Jamaican side, the ‘Reggae Boyz’ still have hopes alive of securing a place for Qatar in a round in which they have become a tough nut to crack for the ‘favourites’. With no margin for error, those led by Theodore Whitmore they are in need of points after failing to win in their last two appearances.

Mexico vs. Jamaica: when and at what time do they play for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers?

The Mexican national team will face off against its counterpart from Jamaica this Thursday, January 27, from Independence Park in the city of Kingston, capital of Jamaica. This meeting is scheduled for 18:00 (local time).

schedules by country

Mexico vs. Jamaica, where and how to watch the match LIVE?

The match for the ninth date of the Octagonal Final between Mexico and Jamaica will be exclusively broadcast by TUDN and Channel 5.