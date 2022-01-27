Who are the Cuban artists who lost the most followers on social networks in 2021?

With social networks as a thermometer of the popularity of Cuban artists, the magazine View Magazine prepared a list with those who lost the most followers in 2021 and published an article this Tuesday with the top 6 of those who have lost the public’s preference.

Headed by Good faith -the duo of the controversial supporter of the Cuban regime, Israel Rojas-, the list of view analyzes the “dislikes” received in different social networks, as well as the decrease in the number of followers in them.

The statistics also have their negative side, pointed out the publication that identified as a “rejection zone” the decrease in followers and positive reactions on social networks that, in a certain way, express the disgust with the artists of those who interact in them.

“Either because their music is not heard as expected or because their proposal ceases to be attractive to many and generates criticism”, the list of artists who have lost punch on social networks has Raul Torres Y Alexander Abreu as second and third respectively.

The “winning” shortlist of this particular top 6 is made up of musicians who in 2021 have had a more political than musical role. Either statements like those of Rojas, or letters like those of Torresthe followers of these artists disapproved of their ideas or compositions.

Year marked by the pandemic, 2021 was not good for artists who perform in public. However, the quarantines and other restrictions prompted the guild to promote itself on social networks and other internet platforms, where many increased the number of admirers of their work.

It was not the case Silvio Rodriguezranked fourth among the Cuban artists who lost the most audience in 2021, according to view. “Known and sung by several generations of Cubans,” the troubadour has seen his audience shrink due to age and his political position, which for many begins to sound like a worn-out pamphlet.

Haila Mompie Y Karamba They close the ranking of negative figures in the networks prepared by the publication specialized in entertainment. However, the article pointed out that “the curious thing about negative figures is that when an artist enters the so-called ‘rejection zone’ or accumulates dislikes, he is still generating traffic on his platforms”.

“For example, on YouTube, if you dislike a video, you are generating a view of it at the same time. That is to say, that although the proposal is not to the liking of his followers, it can generate controversy among the public and then the artist will also continue to give something to talk about, he will continue to ‘stick’, “he explained. view.

2021 will go down in Cuban history for many reasons, the main one being the unprecedented protests that took place throughout the island on July 11 and marked a before and after in the country.

Besides of 11Jother events in Cuba took on special relevance and warned of the enormous challenges of a society mired in a prolonged crisis that has destroyed both its economy and the pillars of its national identity.

But the thirst for freedom and human rights of Cubans this 2021 also marked the music. More than 15 songs were released this year as cries of hope and change. None of its performers and authors appear on the list of negative figures that, as indicated visit“perhaps no artist wants to have”.

“Without losing the essence or the artistic concept of each one”, the publication concludes “you have to be attentive and know how to listen not only to the positive figures and the followers gained, but also the negative ones, the dislikes and the bad reviews… maybe there it is. the key to come back”.