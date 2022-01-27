Why did Facebook and Twitter open up to NFTs?

NFTs are non-fungible digital tokens, which when developed are unique and unrepeatable in the world. – Reference image Photo: Courtesy

Facebook and Instagram are reportedly working on ways to allow users to display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profiles, and to create a marketplace where users can buy and sell these collectible and digital art objects. As soon as the Financial Times broke the news last week, Twitter released an early version of its own NFT integration that allows users to use their NFTs as profile photos.

This represents a big game changer for the social media giants, who make their money primarily by taking full control of the data that users post on their platforms and harvesting it to drive engagement and targeted advertising. Unlike the images, videos, and texts that circulate in most of the social media universe, NFTs are digital assets that live off the platform, in blockchain databases that are not controlled by anyone. individual or organization.

The Twitter feature allows users to link their accounts to their crypto wallets, the blockchain applications used to manage cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. Twitter then confirms that the user’s wallet has a given NFT and displays that NFT in a special hexagon-shaped frame that serves as proof of rightful ownership.

For NFT owners, opening up to social media presents an opportunity to add value to their assets, both by providing a new way to showcase what they have and by broadening the scope of participation beyond the population of established crypto users. .

For social media companies, the cost-benefit balance is a delicate one. In exchange for relinquishing some control of users’ digital assets, they gain the opportunity to retain and engage NFT-obsessed customers who might otherwise move to newer platforms that might be more “crypto-native.”

By opening an NFT marketplace, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta Platforms Inc., also likely hopes to capitalize on the growing value of the NFT marketplace itself, estimated to be worth more than $40 billion.

Buying and selling digital assets is complicated at the moment, requiring potential participants to go through multiple platforms and exposing them to risks of transaction failures and fraud. Meta could, at least in principle, provide an easy and intuitive digital asset marketplace for its billions of users, which could be quite lucrative, especially if it can run everything through its own payment and transaction processing infrastructure.

More ambitiously, the dominant social media companies could hope to influence the evolution of the web to their advantage.

A growing movement in web development and design is based on the idea of ​​storing user data on blockchains, in a way that is freely accessible by any digital platform. It’s still too early to tell if this so-called Web3 concept will succeed, and there are plenty of reasons for skepticism. But if it takes off, it could threaten the dominance of existing social media platforms, since keeping non-public user data is their livelihood.

A world in which users store most of their data in personal crypto wallets that they can carry from one platform to another would be difficult for a few social media giants to master. If, for example, a competitor to Twitter came along that was easier or more fun to use, people could move all their data by linking their crypto wallet to the new platform. (Think of it like carrying money in a physical wallet. If you’re looking at a fruit stand and a new vendor shows up with higher-quality or better-priced produce, you can just walk across and buy from him.)

By anticipating this change now, Meta and Twitter can try to influence the development of the technology in ways that help them keep their users engaged. For example: if Meta builds the most accessible and user-friendly NFT buying interface, it is likely that many people will choose to transact there instead of looking for other markets. In addition, the same data that drives Meta’s current ad business can also help the company figure out which NFTs its users would be most interested in buying.

Still, the fact that these platforms are building NFT integrations means that something about the internet has already started to change.

Although it is an open question to what extent the web will be refocused around individual ownership of data and other digital assets, the fact that social media companies are taking this seriously indicates that there is significant market pressure in this regard. address. And that probably means that even the platform giants will have to start making digital assets like NFTs much more transferable than they have done with other user data in the past.

