Why did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get divorced?

Last year was a 2021 at full speed for Jennifer Lopez both personally and professionally. In the first instance, the year did not start in the best way since she ended her courtship with her fiancé, the former baseball player, Alex Rodriguez. This announcement was through an exclusive statement for the news portal “Today”. The reasons were mainly due to various rumors of infidelity on the part of Rodriguez. Once again the beautiful Latin singer becomes the most coveted single in the industry.

While, as we mentioned earlier, part of the statement that the couple revealed to the aforementioned portal says the following: “We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to remain so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish each other the best for each other and each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only Another comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

On the other hand, the rumors of separation when Lopez shared a series of selfies from the set of his new movie, “Shotgun Wedding”, and her engagement ring was missing from the photos. This did not go unnoticed by his followers who installed the version on social networks.

Despite the statement published by both artists, the number of versions that came out about the real reason for the separation flooded the network. It is that according to sources close to the former couple, Alex Rodriguez, had several infidelities that have been made known after their breakup, apparently the former baseball player could not control his impulses.

Changing the subject, 2021 ended in the best way personally, since Jennifer Lopez got back with her ex boyfriend Ben Affleck so today JLo is having a great time with the famous actor from Hollywood. In addition, their children are almost the same ages and they get along in the best way.