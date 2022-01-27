Why is the SWIFT network Russia’s most feared weapon?

EU considers economic sanctions against Russia 2:50

London (CNN Business) — Some call it the “nuclear option.” As Western governments threaten Russia with an unprecedented series of sanctions in order to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, there is one move in particular that seems to strike fear into the Kremlin: cutting off the country. of the world banking system.



US lawmakers have suggested in recent weeks that Russia could be removed from SWIFT, a highly secure network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world.

Top Russian lawmakers responded by saying that shipments of oil, gas and metals to Europe would stop if that happened.

“If Russia is disconnected from SWIFT, we will not receive foreign exchange, but the buyers, European countries in the first place, will not receive our goods: oil, gas, metals and other important components,” Nikolai Zhuravlev, vice president of the Upper House, said on Tuesday. of the Russian Parliament, according to the state media outlet TASS.

What is SWIFT?

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications or SWIFT was founded in 1973 to replace the fax and is now used by more than 11,000 financial institutions to send secure messages and payment orders. With no globally accepted alternative, it is an essential conduit for global finance.

Russia’s withdrawal from SWIFT would make it almost impossible for financial institutions to send money in or out of the country, which would come as a sudden shock to Russian companies and their foreign customers, especially buyers of oil and gas exports denominated in US dollars.

“The disruption would put an end to all international transactions, trigger currency volatility and cause massive capital outflows,” Maria Shagina, a visiting scholar at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, wrote in an article published last year for Carnegie Moscow. Center. Excluding Russia from SWIFT would cause its economy to shrink by 5%, former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin estimated in 2014.

SWIFT is headquartered in Belgium and is governed by a 25-person board of directors, including Eddie Astanin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russian Central Counterparty Clearing Center. SWIFT, which describes itself as a “utility neutral”, is incorporated under Belgian law and must comply with European Union regulations.

What happens if Russia is removed from the network?

There are precedents for a country’s withdrawal from SWIFT.

SWIFT pulled the plug on Iran’s banks in 2012 after they were sanctioned by the European Union over the country’s nuclear program. Iran lost almost half of its oil export revenue and 30% of foreign trade after the disengagement, according to Shagina.

“SWIFT is a neutral global cooperative created and operated for the collective benefit of its community,” the organization said in a statement Wednesday. “Any decision to impose sanctions on individual countries or entities rests exclusively with the competent government agencies and applicable legislators,” he added.

Support from US allies for similar measures against Russia is unclear. The United States and Germany stand to lose the most if Russia is cut off, as their banks use SWIFT the most to communicate with the country’s banks, according to Shagina.

The European Union is ready to respond to a Russian invasion of Ukraine with “comprehensive sanctions never seen before,” Jeppe Kofod, the Danish foreign minister, said on Monday. The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday that the sanctions would be “the most consistent advantage that the West has, or at least the European Union.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday that his government was discussing with the United States the possibility of banning Russia from using SWIFT.

“There is no doubt that that would be a very powerful weapon [contra Rusia]. However, I am afraid that it can only really be deployed with the help of the United States. We’re in talks about it,” Johnson said.

Russia’s countermeasures

Russia has taken steps in recent years to mitigate the trauma of being removed from the SWIFT network.

Moscow created its own payment system, the SPFS, after it was hit by sanctions imposed by the West in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea earlier that year. The SPFS now has about 400 users, according to the Russian central bank. Twenty percent of domestic transfers currently go through SPFS, according to Shagina, but message sizes are limited and operations are limited to business hours.

China’s fledgling Cross-Border Interbank Payments System, or CIPS, may offer another alternative to SWIFT. Moscow could also be forced to turn to cryptocurrencies.

But they are not attractive alternatives.

“SWIFT is a European company, an association of many participating countries. To make a decision on disconnection, a joint decision of all participating countries is needed. The decisions of the United States and the United Kingdom are definitely not enough,” Zhuravlev said. , according to TASS.

“I am not sure that other countries, especially those with a large share of trade with Russia, support disengagement,” he added.