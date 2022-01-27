Why Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula divorced

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most convening actresses in the Mexican country who has not only shown that she has a great talent for acting but also for singing where she conquered thousands of people with her beautiful voice. In addition to this is added that the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis Miguelwith whom he had two children.

On the other hand, speaking of his personal life and as we mentioned before, from 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with The Sun of Mexico with whom he had two children. They are called Miguel Y Daniel respectively. Likewise, the story of her father with them is not very good, since the Aztec artist on more than one occasion declared that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them for her birthday either.

In the series of Luis Miguel the children that the famous singer had with the Mexican actress Aracely Arambula They did not appear in said television strip. Aracely Arambula prohibited the use of his image and that of his children in this success of Netflix but not for the intention of safeguarding her privacy, but because she is already preparing her own biography. In addition, the actress stated when the second season premiered that “I am part of your life, not your business.”

Also obviously taking into account the record he has The Sun of Mexico Regarding the infidelities, this time was no exception since after the birth of her second child, various versions began to come to light that Luis Miguel He had returned to the adventures of various clubs of Mexico Y Miami.

Also to this was added that the actress Aracely Arambula She made it very clear to her then partner that she was not going to stop acting to take care of her children at home. This did not sit well with Mickey who thought the opposite for the beautiful Aracely. Taking into account the personality of the Mexican actress and the infidelities of Luis Miguel everything ended in the worst way, so much so that he has no contact with his two children.