Why Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula divorced

Admin 35 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most convening actresses in the Mexican country who has not only shown that she has a great talent for acting but also for singing where she conquered thousands of people with her beautiful voice. In addition to this is added that the beautiful blonde was in a relationship with the singer Luis Miguelwith whom he had two children.

On the other hand, speaking of his personal life and as we mentioned before, from 2005 to 2009 he was in a relationship with The Sun of Mexico with whom he had two children. They are called Miguel Y Daniel respectively. Likewise, the story of her father with them is not very good, since the Aztec artist on more than one occasion declared that she does not receive financial support and that she does not greet them for her birthday either.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Does Adamari López return to TELENOVELAS? This is how ‘Today’ responds to the program that she hosts

In recent days, much has been said about some changes and layoffs within the popular …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved