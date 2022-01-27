









© Provided by El Universal Online





Why shouldn’t you leave your cell phone’s Bluetooth on? The technology Bluetooth It consists of the transfer of data between different devices without the need to use cables. It is one of the oldest specifications that exist in the cell phonesEven before the arrival of the smartphones. This tool has been transformed and improved over the years and has come to be included in various devices such as watches, headphones, printers, speakers, among many others.

Although not everything is positive, according to various companies of cyber securityexists risk if it is left on all the time. How is that possible? The reason is that the Bluetooth keeps sending data, even if it is not linked to another deviceas it works in the background.

This happens because the interface is responsible for sending the UUID, that is, the universally unique identifier to other devices. What allows someone to obtain it and in this way to know your geographical location, even if you have the connection hidden, it would continue to send this type of information continuously. Also some hacker could take advantage of the vulnerability, access your content and steal it.

Other risk would be the Man-in-the-Middle, an attack recognized in the world of telecommunicationswhich consists of a user interfering in the connection between two devices to see what is being sent and, in the worst case, modify it.

For all of the above, it is important to keep the Bluetooth to take care of her Privacy of our data and our securityIn addition to saving battery.











© Provided by El Universal Online

bluetooth.jpg





Photo: Pixabay

recommendations

It is recommended to turn on the Bluetooth at the time of use and turn it off immediately when not in use. And for no reason grant permission to devices that you don’t recognize

Different Bluetooth attacks

BlueBorne. It consists of a malware (malicious program), which allows to take control of the device and access the data. just have the Bluetooth turned on so that the hackers can access.

Bluebugging. They can control the smartphone completely. The objectives of attackers They are diverse, from cyber espionagedata theft, spread of viruses and even creation of botnet networks (computer robots).

Blue jacking. Mass spam sending. The hackers they use the system protocol to send unsolicited messages to the user through a vCard (electronic personal card), a note or a contact.

Bluesnarfing. Information theft. The most common is the theft of contacts, but they can access other types of data within the cell phonetablet or computer, including communications, private messages and images.

The beginnings of Bluetooth

In 1994, ericsson started the development of this technology. And in 1998, six large companies: Sony, nokia, Intel, Toshiba, IBM Y ericssonformed a consortium to conduct and deepen the study of this connection option, forming the so-called Bluetooth Special Interest Group.

And, it owes its name to the king of Denmark Y Norway, Harald Blåtand which in English is called Harold-Bluetooth. This due to the fact that he unified the tribes of his country, just as this function does.

Also Read: Parrots Sing Song by Jesse and Joy; cute video goes viral

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta

]]>