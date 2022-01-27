Why the IMF urges El Salvador to withdraw bitcoin as legal tender

Admin 59 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 25 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A man in his store accepting bitcoins as payment.

image source, Reuters

Caption,

In El Salvador you can buy goods and services with bitcoin.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged El Salvador to reverse its decision to convert bitcoin into legal tender.

After the conclusion of the Article IV consultation with El Salvador, in which the management of the pandemic and the implementation of bitcoin as a form of payment were analyzed, the IMF executive board warned President Nayib Bukele that the adoption of the cryptocurrency generates “serious” risks for the country.

One of them is that it would be difficult for him to obtain a loan from the agency.

“The adoption of a cryptocurrency as legal tender poses serious risks to financial and market integrity, financial stability and consumer protection and may result in contingent tax liabilities,” the agency said in a statement.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Do you use Let’s Encrypt certificates? Renew them before Friday

The popular certificate authority (CA) Let’s Encrypt that issues SSL/TLS digital certificates has sent an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved