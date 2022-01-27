Wiim Mini Review: Connect your old audio equipment to WiFi

Analog sound equipment has enormous value, especially those that achieve maintain quality reproduction for years. However, we are talking about a technology that did not reach digital conversion and coupling with our wireless network in time. However, there are solutions that can turn that big tower of speakers and amplifiers into a Spotify player, TIDAL or the same RPP Audioplayer. NIUSGEEK puts the Wiim Mini to the test, and we anticipate that we love it.

Wiim Mini: technical specifications

WIM WIM MINI SIZE 69×69×24mm WEIGHT 40 grams MATERIAL Plastic BUTTONS Capacitive: volume and power CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.2 | iOS and Android apps CODEC MP3, AAC, ALAC, APE, FLAC, WAV, WMA, OGG REPRODUCTION Up to 24bit/192kbps NOTIFICATIONS Led notification of 3 colors for synchronization PORTS USB-C | S/PDIF | LineIn | line-out

Wiim Mini: this is what you should know

An evolution of Chromecast Audio. Let’s start by explaining what the hell this is. This Wiim Mini is a device that, connected to a Wi-Fi network, allows the signal to enter from streaming services such as Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer or any other that is compatible with “cast” technology, as well as your own internal home systems. However, and unlike the defunct “Chromecast audio” that Google once introduced, this little tank adds different ports and compatibility options to fit all your needs.

A little check. We are talking about a small wheel covered in glossy plastic that highlights the capacitive interaction buttons on the main face, just below the three-color LED for function detection. On the side, we find all the input and output ports of the sound equipment or speaker. This device does not output sound, and must be connected to analog audio equipment via audio or optical cable to output content. The good thing is that we do not need to buy cables because they are all included in the package.

Connection via App. The first thing we have to do is connect the Wiim Mini to an electrical point using the USB-C cable, and then install the Wiim Home application on our iOS or Android phone. When you launch the app, the phone will scan the location for the Wiim Mini, so you need to stay close. Once it is detected, you must follow the steps to add the Wiim Mini to your home network. Once the process is finished, the device will be detected in all services.

Services. It works with everything. In the case of WiFi, the system is compatible with Spotify, TIDAL – in fact, with TIDAL Connect, the HiRes certification for broadcasting on the same home WiFi network -, Deezer, Amazon Music, iHeart, Pandora, Apple Music and other services. streaming. In addition to having TIDAL Connect, it is compatible with Alexa and Siri for streaming via AirPlay 2 on the same wireless network. If you have a NAS server, it also supports internal broadcast systems.

Line In, optical cable and Bluetooth. There are three elements that we must value in this team. The first is the inclusion of a signal input port, which allows us to add analog sources – turntables or CD players – and control them through the application or redirect them to other equipment within the house. The second is Bluetooth pairing, which I found helpful in pairing RPP’s Audioplayer with my soundbar. Although the Audioplayer is compatible with Chromecast, this Wiim Mini is not certified by Google, so you will not be able to use it from Google Home. The last, without underestimating, is the inclusion of an S/PDIF port for optical cable, with which we can enhance the audio quality from premium services or files on our phone or external DAC.

Automation and multi room. If you pair two or more Wiim Mini devices at home, you will be able to synchronize playback or manage the music that each device is capable of broadcasting on each one. If you plan to build a stereo system, two Wiim Mini can synchronize signal and automatically adjust latency through Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi broadcast. For the automation section, we can control playback with Alexa and Siri, in addition to adding this device to our routines with assistants, such as sleep timers or musical alarms. You can check the Wiim FAQ about this Mini version.

It’s worth it? We’re talking about an audio bridge to and from multiple formats for a price of $99 on Amazon. If you are really looking for a solution that integrates Siri, Alexa, Spotify, TIDAL Connect, Bluetooth, optical cable, input or output by line, WiFi and all that sounds through your favorite audio system – I’m talking about you, Huawei Sound -, it is an investment that satisfies everything. It only needs to be compatible with Google, but that does not affect what I just mentioned. Go for him.

* Equipment provided by Wiim Intl. from December 5 until the publication of the review. Price: $99 on Amazon