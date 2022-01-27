Xiaomi is preparing for one of the most “radical” changes in its entire history as a brand

Xiaomi completes the makeover announced in 2021 and finally registers its new ‘Alive’ logos in the promised monochrome hue.

It was at the end of last March 2021, coinciding with the celebration event of his eleventh birthday, when Xiaomi presented its new image to the world ‘alive’ pretending that this change of corporate identity would show the world a new time for the brand, strengthening its presence in international markets and also its assault on the ranges more premium From the market.

Xiaomi seemed to give, in fact, the vital importance that this modification of your identity signs, because according to what they told us later, the process had begun four years earlier, collaborating closely with the renowned Japanese designer Kenya Hara to develop this new image understanding and transmitting all the spirit of Xiaomi to their partners and clients.

a long time no doubt, four years (!!), to complete the modification of a classic orange logo, with square corners, for another with new details and typography plus rounded corners, detail that according to Kenya Hara better reflected Xiaomi’s transition and its entry into the new “age of intelligent interconnection”.

Xiaomi took four years to find the way to the new ‘Alive’ image that they presented to us in March 2021, and no less than 10 more months to complete the change by modifying the corporate colors for elegant black and white.

Xiaomi has a plan to expel Samsung from the throne of folding phones

And now, ten months later, it seems that Xiaomi wants to complete the announced makeover modifying the corporate colors from orange to an elegant black and white, more minimalist and consistent therefore with the classic designs of Xiaomi products, always with a focus on functionality over boasting.

The GizChina comrades told us about it, confirming the registration with the Chinese intellectual property authorities of the new logo and also attaching screenshots of the published documentation.

As you will see, it is exactly the same logos and typography, but now in a monochrome tone with prominence for black and white, so there is not much revolution, although the modification is very important at the corporate level.

What we also know is that Xiaomi will not give up its classic color for now “mechanical orange”, so we will see which products this new, more elegant black shade is finally associated with, and in which the old, more colorful, cheerful and youthful reminiscences are maintained.

And you, which image of Xiaomi do you like the most? The young and daring, or the elegant and corseted?

Which Xiaomi to buy in 2022? Buying guide with the latest models

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!