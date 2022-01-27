Yahir “They just removed a tumor that formed several years ago”

Yahir, entered the operating room to remove a tumor of several years | Instagram

Yahir would enter the operating room to remove a tumor from several years ago, it would be the “former academicwho recently revealed his condition.

Was the singer, Yahir, who shared a photo with his 936 k followers to whom he informed the moment he came out of surgery, the artist appears from a hospital bed in which he explained that it was a “benign tumor that formed years ago”, so confirmed.

“I’m out of my operation … For all those who have reported (who knew about my condition) Thank you for your messages. It’s over, Blessed God. And those who didn’t know, here it goes … They just took me away a benign tumor that formed years ago in my paranasal sinuses,” the actor explained.

Yahir Othón Parra, performer of songs like “The madness“, appears shirtless in the snapshot, which sparked some jokes and explained to his followers that he was in good hands and that the operation had been a success.

I had surgery with a great doctor and everything went perfect. The operation was successful… So let’s keep nagging soon. And take care of yourself,” concluded the interpreter of “Alucinado” and “It was her, it was me.”

It didn’t take long for the “Mexican singer-songwriter“He will begin to receive messages full of love and good vibes so that he can face his recovery in good spirits.

“Come on, daddy! A healing hug, mijo!, Big hug, Carnal spirit!, I’m glad everything went well. Big hug! Thanks to GOD chubby, I’m glad you’re fine, brother! Hug you! With all shulo!!! That’s good He’s already out! I’m sure he was giving trouble too to sing, we’ll report one of these days, rest, The best, That’s good! You don’t need a nurse?? I can go, Cheer up carnal!, That carnalito! Welcome back to the ring Congratulations brother! Hug, Keep taking care of yourself @Yahirmusic, It’s good to know that you did well bro. “

They were some of the comments mostly from very close collaborators of the “ex-participant of the first generation of “The academy” in 2002, televised by Tv Azteca.

The postcard shared by the “originally from Hermosillo, Sonora”, ended up accumulating 42,893 likes in the publication of 17 hours ago.

It had been a short time since the artist himself, born on March 21, 1979, would have requested the support of his millions of followers so that his cousins ​​could be treated after a strong car impact, fortunately, the result was favorable for the also “television actor “.