130 doctors refuse to tutor Family MIRs

The overload of work and the scarcity of resources has led to about 130 doctors to refuse to continue practicing as tutors of the MIR residents of Family Medicine. Altogether, in the Community of Madrid there are 340 doctors that carry out these functions, so the lack of more than a hundred of them would jeopardize the correct training of residents.

As denounced by the platform of Primary Care doctors AP moves, they have joined this resignation 38.2 percent of physicians currently active as MIR tutors of this specialty in the Community of Madrid. A situation for which they request that the Ministry of Health “take measures to reverse the decision”.

This resignation is made a few days before the exams to access a resident internal doctor position, scheduled for next January 29. In this call some 28,000 applicants will be examined to get one of the 10,634 places offered by the Ministry of Health.