2022 Qualifiers: Rodrigo de Paul of the Argentine National Team complains of mistreatment in Chile | National teams

After the victory against Chile, several players from the Argentine National Team spoke to the media reporting all the adversities they had to experience since they landed in Calama, the city where the game between these two teams was going to take place for the 15th date of the South American Qualifiers.

Precisely one of those who referred to the subject was Rodrigo De Paul, who calmly recounted what happened during his visit to Chile.

“They kept us at the airport for almost three hours, without letting us go to the bathroom, making us take down all our bags after two and a half hours of travel,” said the Atlético de Madrid midfielder.

This was not the only problem that the team had, considering that when they arrived at the hotel they had many more problems.

“We arrived at the hotel, in the rooms it was between 30 and 32 degrees, the air conditioners weren’t working, we had to open the windows to sleep, when we opened the windows there were sirens… People couldn’t sleep well. We got up and we had no water,” added the Argentine.

Finally, he sent a message to all the South American delegations when they receive a selection in their respective countries.

“I’m not saying if it’s right or wrong. People will have to analyze it, those who want to give their opinion. I say as an Argentine and player and representative of the Argentine National Team that, for each team that comes to our country, we have to make them feel as comfortable as possible, and win on the field of play.”

These were the statements of the player from Argentina.