5 keys this Friday in the Stock Market By Investing.com

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 25 Views


©Reuters.

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Wall Street is still down since the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. The technological ones are again the worst stops.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies are up this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Wall Street continues to succumb to the Fed

Despite the European recovery, Wall Street continues to succumb to Powell’s words last Wednesday. Yesterday the American market closed in the red again and there are already experts who predict that we could see more than 4 interest rate hikes this year.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Today they present their figures CaixaBank (MC:), caterpillar (NYSE:), Volvo (ST:), H&M (ST:), among others.

3. Crypto recover positions

The cryptocurrency sector is back on the upward path. He is listed at $37,000 and he at $2,400.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Mixed sign today in the main Asian indices. He rose 2%, Hong Kong fell 0.9% and he gained 0.1%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the red. The closings of (-0.5%), (-1.4%) and (-0.02%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the PPI of and , the GDP of and stand out, as well as the , and in the Euro Zone.

In the United States we will know the and the .

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“Are we in a bull or bear market?” Bitcoin losses from panic sales rise in 2022

Losses for bitcoin (BTC) sellers increase as they The drop in the price of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved