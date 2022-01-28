$8B New York Commercial Bank To Offer Bitcoin Services Cryptocurrency News

Flushing Financial Corporation, the parent company behind New York-based Flushing Bank, has partnered with crypto firm New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to offer Bitcoin (BTC) services to its clients.

The bank was founded in 1929 and, according to its fourth-quarter report, held more than $8 billion in assets as of 2021, with net income of around $200 million.

According to an announcement, the partnership with NYDIG will allow the bank to offer its customers BTC buying, selling, and holding services in a “safe and secure environment.”

Flushing Bank stated that it aims to launch its BTC-related services by the end of this quarter and will release more details of its roadmap soon.

Flushing Financial Corporation CEO and Chairman John R. Buran attributed the firm’s adoption of BTC to its desire to keep up with the growing trends in the financial markets:

“As part of our ongoing digital transformation, we recognize the importance of keeping up with emerging market trends and consumer demand for alternative financial services.”

NYDIG is a heavyweight in the cryptocurrency industry that primarily provides BTC-related services and products. The firm raised $1 billion in funding in December at a valuation of almost $7 billion.

On the banking and credit union front, NYDIG says it has more than 35 industry partnerships, including deals with Five Star Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, STAR Bank, US Bank, and NYMBUS, to name a few.

Patrick Sells, director of innovation for the NYDIG stated on January 25 that the company is paying close attention to partnering with traditional financial institutions as it is “ready to show the world that banking is better with Bitcoin”.

Related: The Year of Bitcoin: A 2021 Recap of the Iconic Cryptocurrency

Sells highlighted a growing demand for crypto exposure through organizations with which users are already exposed:

“Our investigation is clear; They want Bitcoin consumers and they want it through the banks and credit unions they already trust.”

The firm has also been steadily growing its mainstream presence through partnerships with major sports organizations such as the NBA’s Houston Rockets, along with luxury car dealership Post Oak Motor Cars.