A drone, the best friend for the extreme 4×4 of the future

A drone in front of a 4×4 in difficult terrain. Ford’s concept is that it provides precise and up-to-date assistance in a way that satellites cannot in the face of extreme and sudden changes.

If it were to be defined as a generality, what characteristics have the cars of the present with respect to those of the immediately previous generation, there are two items that cannot be left out. The first is that they are cars equipped with fewer mechanical and more electronic parts, the second, which are connected cars. Then there will be those who consider them less polluting, which is also true because the fuel and emission standards are increasingly strict, and of course, there will be those who will say that the cars of this generation are more versatile, because they have combined the qualities of a sedan with those of a pick-up under the SUV concept.

But connectivity is one of the most powerful tools that a car offers today to the user, and thanks to it, the relationship of the new generations with cars has not been lost as it seemed it could happen , when the smartphones seized the interest of young people, completely displacing the aspiration to the first carLike it was 20 years ago.

But this connection is not only limited to establishing a link between the passenger and the car, or thanks to it, between the passenger and the outside, but it is also referred to the car with the environment. Today, thanks to connectivity, a car communicates with satellites to know which path is the most convenient, or is capable of detecting traffic signals and radars of speed, or allow the driver, mark an accident on the road, so that others know before arriving at the place, and so much more.

The document that shows how Ford imagines the use of a drone, using its cameras, geolocation and the vehicle that reads that information

One of them was an idea they had at Ford a while ago, when in 2016, patented a system of connection between a car and a drone, as a method to know the status of a path shortly before having to travel it.

Without using the drone for the same purpose, Audi presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show (today the Munich Motor Show) in 2019, a 4×4 vehicle concept called Audi AI:Trail Quattrowhat an off road without lights, that used two drones to light the way at night, and emitting signals from their cameras to the car, so that the driver can see how the terrain was, during the day.

In 2019, Audi also presented a concept vehicle, which showed a different use of drones, in this case to illuminate the terrain that was wanted to be accessed.

Neither of these ideas has been applied to any model yet., but in Ford have taken a step further with a new patent that uses drones for an application more precise and specific.

The American house expects its new deployable drone to work with GPS data and on-board sensors of the vehicle to help you navigate rough terrain off the beaten track, that is, for a more extreme use than usual for a four-wheel drive vehicle. According to the presentation made by Ford, thanks to a world bank study, it’s known that 31% of the world’s population does not live near a passable road all year, and 98% of those people, lives in developing countries.

The Audi AI:Trail Quattro drones, without propellers, capable of giving light at night and images during the day

This system could facilitate access to these areas to deliver important short-distance goods and services. In addition, Ford also sees the technology is being used by fleets where a drone could help determine which vehicle is most suitable to tackle a specific type of challenging terrain.

The drone could provide data and information in real time about the landscape that satellites and GPS maps might not provide especially during extreme weather events as unfortunately the planet is suffering more frequently.

