A follower of Taylor Swift crashes a car into the house of the singer in New York | People

All that glitters in the life of the famous is not gold. Recognition has its advantages, and also its negative and irremediable consequences. Extreme fanaticism is one of them. Taylor Swift, who rose to fame in 2008 thanks to her success love story, became a teen idol moving masses since then, so he has gone through numerous experiences with fans who have crossed the limits. This time, it has been a man of unknown age who has crossed this line. Swift’s fan was arrested this Thursday, January 27, after he crashed his car into the building that contains the apartment in which the singer resides, in New York (USA), as reported by TMZ.

After the crash, during which the vehicle collided with a fire hydrant, passers-by who witnessed what happened reported that the man got out of the car and approached the house’s telephone, to later proceed to rip it out of the wall. The New York police went to the scene to arrest the man, who could face charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal conduct, as he has assured the aforementioned medium. As well as spending time in police custody, he has been sent to a hospital to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

It is not the first time that any of the followers of the interpreter of all too well has experienced such toxic admiration that it has led to harassment. In 2018, the police arrested an armed man who tried to enter the house in Los Angeles (California) of the 32-year-old girl and was carrying a series of very suspicious objects: ammunition, rubber gloves, masks similar to those of the painters, a balaclava, black rope, and various medications. Just a few days later, an individual managed to not only sneak in your home, but he even had time to take a shower and sleep in his bed.

That same year, according to TMZ, the police arrested a 26-year-old man for robbing a bank, then drove to Swift’s house in Rhode Island and threw the loot through the fence in order to, as he later confessed , “impress” the singer. The police report includes that this fan The thief stated several times that he was “in love with Taylor.”

After several breaks in music, the singer has recently embarked on the ambitious project of re-recording several of her albums after losing the rights to her own songs, thus regaining control over her work and detracting from the original recordings that Scooter had bought Brown, the head of the Big Machine Records label, which made the release of his first six albums possible: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 Y Reputation.