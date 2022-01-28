A “hidden” Botticelli was auctioned for more than 45 million dollars in New York

Botticelli’s “Christ the Man of Sorrows” was auctioned for $45.4 million (Ed JONES / AFP)

One of the few pictures of Sandro Botticelli that still remain in private hands, Christ the Man of Sorrows, fetched $45.4 million on Thursday at a New York auction, in which two buyers battled for the piece with constant bidding.

The piece was sold for a hammer price of 39.3 million dollars, which when adding fees and taxes came to 45.4 million, above the 40 million dollars that Sotheby’s experts had estimated.

Christ the Man of Sorrows, which is sold almost exactly a year after another painting by the Italian Renaissance artist sold for $92 million, was executed when the painter was in his 50s, making it one of his later works, and it was last sold to the highest bidder in 1963.

The painting has a peculiarity, and that is that, as a result of the current auction, a sketch of a virgin with a child hidden under the sold painting has been discovered.

“It’s an exciting insight into the artist, how he worked and how he created his paintings,” explained the director of the Grand Masters department at Sotheby’s in New York, Christopher Apostle.

The piece, which is estimated to have been completed by Botticelli around the year 1500, has been on display since October in London, Dubai, Los Angeles and Hong Kong before being sold in New York, and according to Sotheby’s it has been in private collections since the 19th century. .

“We believe that there are only about five paintings by Botticelli in private hands,” said Apostle, who underlined the retrospective and emotional nature of the painting, the result of the fact that it was painted in the last years of the painter’s life.

“It’s a metaphysical painting of a mature person facing their own mortality, and that’s what makes it so moving,” added the Sotheby’s expert.

Underneath Botticelli’s “Christ the Man of Sorrows” painting, a hidden sketch was discovered (Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP)

Representing Christ with a crown of thorns, surrounded by bonds, with his hands crossed on his chest and with a halo of angels flying over his head, he has a sober and austere style, far removed from the innocence of his early works, such as the famous Birth of Venus.

The Sotheby’s auction also stood out for being the first time that an Egyptian limestone sculpture, figure of a man, estimated to date from between 2350 and 2990 BC. C., which had been given a value of between 3 and 5 million dollars.

With Christ the Man of Sorrows, was one of the most prominent items after a bidding match lasting nearly a quarter of an hour for the sculpture to reach a hammer price of $8.4 million, rising to $9.9 million.

The figure was excavated by the renowned American archaeologist George Andrew Reisner at the pyramids of Giza in 1913, after which it was gifted by the Egyptian government to the Museum of Fine Arts at Harvard University in 1921.

the flemish painter Pieter van Mol was another of the protagonists of the day, since his Diogenes with his lamp searching for an honest man It was sold for 5.8 million dollars, almost double the value that the company had given it, an amount that smashed the artist’s previous record, which was 420,000 dollars.

Source: EFE

KEEP READING

Van Gogh broke record at Christie’s auction that also had sales of Picasso, Cézanne and Warhol

Hidden for 60 years, two Picassos shock the auction world

Beeple, Basquiat, Banksy and USD 219 million, in the return of auctions with the public