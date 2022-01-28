A simple resource that can help you exercise more

Every time we move less and that is not free. A sedentary lifestyle is a problem that is advancing rapidly worldwide and has a great impact on public health because it is one of the main risk factors for non-communicable diseases (cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer).

Adding more active time and reducing the time spent at rest (sitting or lying down) is a priority objective to reduce this risk: a recent study showed how and how much apps and devices can help of self-monitoring to achieve that goal.

Some figures can show how urgent it is to start moving more. Physical inactivity is estimated to be responsible for nearly one in 10 premature deaths Worldwide.

In Argentina, meanwhile, according to the latest National Survey of Risk Factors (ENFR 2018), almost 65% of adults reported low physical activity (that is, less than 30 minutes a day). This is the main statistically significant difference, since it represents a jump of 10 points compared to the last two surveys.



Add active minutes

That worrying scenario leads to a constant search for evidence on strategies that might encourage reducing time spent on the couch, in bed, or in the car seat. In this context, a study published in BMJ that looked at whether the use of fitness trackers (such as workout apps and step counters) help reduce sedentary time.

The authors of the article conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 121 randomized controlled trials involving almost 17 thousand people (77% women) aged 18 to 65 years (median age 47 years), who were followed for an average of 12 weeks. Most of the trials were European (31%) or North American (40%).

Until now, according to researchers from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark), no systematic review had analyzed all the evidence on the effectiveness of interventions based on physical activity monitors.

To address that uncertainty, the Danes searched databases for trials comparing activity levels in adults who received feedback from physical activity monitors with control interventions in which no such feedback was provided.



What did you find?

The work concluded that the use of fitness apps and wearable activity trackers (such as step counters that can be downloaded to cell phones) that provide direct feedback to users help increase activity levels in adults.

The effects found are small to moderate, equivalent to 1,235 additional steps per day and almost 50 additional minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week.

Although the certainty of the evidence reviewed ranged from low to moderate, the study “provides evidence for using physical activity monitors to improve physical activity levels moderate to vigorous at a time when large, feasible and scalable interventions are urgently needed,” say the researchers.

Among the limitations of the work, they acknowledged that the included trials varied in design and methods and noted that the results may not be applicable to low-income countries.

However, they add, this is the first systematic review summarizing the entire body of evidence across different patient populations and different types of physical activity monitors.

They also consider that more studies are needed in the future to investigate how physical activity monitors can be used. in combination with other behavior change strategies to reduce sedentary time.



How much physical activity is needed

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prevent up to 5 million deaths a year if the world population moved more.

Is that regular physical activity has multiple proven benefits: It is key to preventing and helping to control heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer, as well as reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety, cognitive decline, improving memory and promoting brain health.

The updated WHO guidelines on movement recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes per day for children and adolescents. (Read here how much and what type of physical exercise is needed at each age)