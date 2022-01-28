Aeroméxico will defend restructuring in New York bankruptcy court – El Sol de México

A bankruptcy court U.S will begin on Thursday to consider the reorganization plan proposed by the Aeromexico GroupWhile the mexican airline fights minor creditors who allege unfair treatment, in a hearing likely to last several days.

Aeromexicowho accepted the Chapter 11 protection against bankruptcy in new york in June 2020, will present to the case judge Shelley Chapman his proposal, which would inject new capital into the company and turn Apollo Global Managementa frequent investor in struggling companies, is the largest shareholder.

Although the airline has gotten the support it says it needs from its multiple groups of creditors, some continue to say the plan should not be approved unless smaller ones, some of whom may see only pennies on the dollar, are better compensated.

Chapman has set aside several days for the hearing, so it is likely that it will not rule on the proposal on Thursday. If you finally approve the deal, Aeromexico -one of the three main Latin American airlines who filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic– you will be able to leave the bankruptcy.

The plan, according to the Mexican company, would reduce its debt by one billion dollars and save some 13,000 jobs. But smaller creditors argue that it is excessively beneficial for current shareholders, including Delta Air Lines Inc. and four members of the board of directors, at their expense.

Delta and the four Mexican players are expected to keep some shares in the reorganized company. Deltawhich is expected to own around 20% of the company after the restructuring, has said approval of the plan is critical to maintaining its long-term relationship with Aeroméxico.

