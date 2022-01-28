After complaints, New York mayor will hire his brother, but without salary

After generating a barrage of accusations of nepotism by announcing the hiring of his brother for a high municipal position, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, will finally have him on his team, but will pay him only a nominal salary.

Adams had decided this month to put his brother Bernard, 56, a retired police sergeant, in charge of his security, a position with an annual salary of $210,000, drawing strong criticism in the city.

Finally, according to documents to which local media had access today, the new New York mayor – who took office on January 1 – has proposed that his brother occupy that role, but with a symbolic salary of one dollar per year and with reduced skills .

The plan has already received the approval of the municipal office in charge of supervising possible conflicts of interest, which Adams consulted this week and which has approved an exception to the rule that prohibits city councilors from hiring or financially benefiting family members. .

That office had already allowed other mayors in the past to have members of their family, always in unpaid positions.

According to his decision, Bernard Adams will be paid a dollar a year, his title will be “senior security adviser to the mayor” instead of “executive director of security” and he will not have any type of authority over members of the Police Department.

A City Hall spokesman confirmed the news to the New York Post and thanked Bernard Adams for his willingness to work for the city even without salary.

According to this medium, Adams will be able to continue receiving the police pension that he had been enjoying for years in his new position.

Initially, the mayor planned to place his brother in charge of not only his own security, but that of other top officials, a position with an even higher salary (about $240,000 a year), though he quickly downgraded his role after the matter came to light. the press

Eric Adams has defended that he wants to have a close person and that he understands him as responsible for his safety.

“If I have to put my life in the hands of someone, I want to put it in the hands of a person that I trust a lot,” he recently told reporters.