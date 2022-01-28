Agustín Arana recalled the time an actress belittled him

The actor Agustin Arana recently spoke for the program ‘Montse and Joe‘, from Unicable, how were your beginnings in the art worldwhere it started as model and it was during this stage that he had a bad experience with an actress.

The conductors, when asking their guests; Agustin Arana, Omar Iron Y albert starwhat it is like to deal with fame and if at some point it has risen, the three celebrities answered yes, like any artist during their career.

However, Arana explained that you have to know how to get off the cloud because you never know when someone can make you look ugly, like him, when a highly sought after actressof whom he did not reveal the name, nor did he turn to see: “EShe didn’t even turn to look at us, and she passed by, raised her eyebrow… in the end, over time, the years go by… and then in a soap opera they make her look like my mom“he counted.

Here you can listen to his statements:

He too Dog trainerdetailed the ordeal: “I had a very strong experience with an actress who is famous, well known. When she worked as a model we did a casting for her video clip, we were good kids“, he talked.

He continued his account by saying: “They sat us down and the producer was there, who was her boyfriend, and they put us there to be casted, then they made a callback and there were only five of us“, at whom he made pouting faces.

Faced with this not so pleasant experience, the actor learned that life can sometimes put you above and others below, and you don’t know what people you may meet along the way: “We must always be and locate ourselves… I’m not going to speak ill of her, but she didn’t treat any of us who were there when we were kids well, but it’s incredible how life moves“, he concluded.