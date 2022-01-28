Aleida Núñez looks like a Barbie Girl, “in all angles” | Instagram

Love suits you wonderfully! and that is noticeable from the front, side, back and at any angle to the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez, who showed off how spectacular she looks in an imposing red dress on social networks.

Aleida Nunez She decided to show off her beauty and happiness that she radiates with a photo shoot on Instagram where her beauty and silhouette became the protagonists, because she looked like a real Barbie doll.

With great style, Juan Ferrara’s ex wore an asymmetrical mini dress with a deep neckline and an intense red color, the outfit in question perfectly fitted the prominent curves of the Mexican actress and allowed her beautiful legs to show off to the fullest. .

The imposing figure of Aleida Núñez was captured by her photographer at various angles and admired by Internet users who did not take long to show their admiration in the social network’s comment box.

The beautiful singer complemented her image with some accessories and her abundant hair perfectly combed in the Hollywood style. The truth is that the famous small screen looked like a doll.

Living in the present generates more happiness…✨… Enjoy the journey… #life, were the descriptions that the beautiful Aleida gave to her photographs.

The session of this beautiful woman at the time exceeded 20 thousand reactions on the famous social network, where the comments of “beautiful” and “divine” were a constant compliment to Aleida Nunez.

Aleida Núñez looks like a Barbie Girl, “in all angles.” Photo: Instagram.



For four months Núñez calmly carried on their current relationship without making it publicly known; However, a famous magazine with national circulation commissioned him to reveal it and also her current partner.

It was indicated that the lucky 51-year-old gentleman would be a millionaire American oil businessman, alluding to the interest involved; however, Aleida has spoken and pointed out that she was interested in the person he is, not in what she has.

The same celebrity from Televisa indicated that after meeting, her partner Bubba made several trips to Mexico in which they were dating and that is how the relationship began, the truth is that the couple looks quite happy in the photographs.

In the new year the couple traveled to Dubai and some other exotic places to receive 2022 together and in the best way, Aleida Núñez assures that she already had plans to do it and it was he who joined what was already planned.